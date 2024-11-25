From TV To Digital: The Next Era Of Advertising Discussed At IWMBuzz Media Summit 2024

In a world where streaming services, social media platforms, and digital ads dominate the phenomenon, the idea of television as a dominant force in advertising might seem like a relic of the past. But at the IWMBuzz Summit 2024, held on November 14th in Kolkata at the Fairfield by Marriott, a group of seasoned industry experts gathered to prove that TV advertising is far from obsolete.

The only constant is change!

The discussion, moderated by Rana Basu Thakur, Chief Mentor at Just Lateral ThinkInk Solutions, opened with a bold statement: “Gone are those days. Marketing budgets have now gone skewed.” The digital revolution has undoubtedly altered the media landscape, yet TV advertising, especially in news channels, continues to wield substantial influence. “There’s a prevalent prejudice that people will switch channels when an ad comes on,” remarked Priyam Ghose, Content Creator and Presenter. However, he suggested that this notion is flawed, especially in the context of news programming, where audiences are less likely to channel-hop during advertisements.

The idea of “skipping ads” has been a constant talking point in the industry, yet Priyam Ghose passionately argued that the key to engaging viewers lies in the content itself. In an era where digital is king, he highlighted that content creators have an edge, as their promotional messages resonate more authentically with audiences. His perspective reflects a broader shift in consumer behaviour, where emotional connections with brands and creators can trump the traditional model of television ads.

Rural Markets – E-Commerce: TV suggests a continued relevance!

The conversation took a turn toward the importance of rural markets. Ayan Bhattacharya, Brand Custodian for Concreto Cement at Nuvoco Vistas Corp, emphasised that e-commerce is now the second-highest spender on TV advertising. Despite the explosion of digital platforms, TV remains an essential tool for reaching the largely untapped rural market. “Intent penetration is only 12%, and television remains our only viable option for deep reach,” Bhattacharya noted. This insight highlighted the ongoing significance of TV, particularly when it comes to targeting a demographic that digital platforms struggle to fully engage.

For L Muralikrishnan, CMO and Co-Founder of Wow! Momo, the changing dynamics of consumer behaviour are less about the medium and more about the “hyper-local” content that brands create. The notion of regional content is evolving, giving way to more specific, geo-centric targeting. “Nothing called regional anymore—content is hyper-local,” Muralikrishnan observed, signalling the rise of localized advertising that speaks directly to the nuances of local cultures, languages, and consumer preferences.

A look at the shift of consumer expectations and the role of tv-

One of the more intriguing aspects of the conversation was the shift in the way brands engage with their audiences. Sumit Sengupta, Director at Annapurna Swadisht Limited, pointed out that deep penetration into local markets, especially for FMCG products, is still reliant on TV. TV, he argued, offers a “captive audience”—a consistent viewer base that allows advertisers to make lasting emotional impressions. This is particularly crucial in remote or semi-urban areas, where digital adoption is still in the nascent stages.

For Subhashis Dutt, Business Head at Mohendra Dutt & Sons, the focus was on understanding and adapting to modern challenges. He discussed the increasing impact of user-generated content and its ability to foster a deeper connection with audiences. This shift toward more interactive and authentic content has reshaped brand campaigns, with users no longer passive receivers of content but active participants in brand storytelling.

Calling upon the power of user engagement- As digital continues to carve out its space in advertising, the panellists acknowledged the necessity of integrating TV and digital strategies for maximum impact. Rana Basu Thakur spoke at length about the role of digital semantics, using AI-driven insights to create more personalized and relevant advertising experiences. The idea that impressions—those fleeting moments of consumer interaction—are crucial to building brand affinity, was central to the conversation. However, the ultimate takeaway was that, while TV continues to have a stronghold, digital offers new ways to engage with an audience on a deeper, more personal level.

The rise of user-generated content was emphasised by Priyam Ghose, who stressed how creators and influencers now play a pivotal role in promoting brands. By involving audiences in the creation process—such as asking them to compose jingles or share personal stories—brands can generate authentic, emotionally charged content with a more lasting impact. This concept of “user interactivity” is a growing trend, where consumers are not just passive viewers but active contributors, reshaping the way brands communicate their messages.

It’s to infer that the future shall witness a ‘hybrid’ of TV and the digital-

The panel discussion at the IWMBuzz Media Summit 2024 painted a picture of an advertising landscape that is both evolving and embracing its roots. TV advertising, though challenged by the rise of digital, remains relevant—especially in rural markets and for brands seeking deep emotional connections with their audience. However, the future will undoubtedly be shaped by a hybrid approach that integrates the broad reach of TV with the precision and interactivity of digital platforms.

The future of advertising, therefore, is not an either/or scenario but rather an ongoing dialogue between traditional media and new-age digital strategies, where both can coexist, adapt, and thrive in an ever-evolving market.

