Decoding Gen Z: Insights From IWMBuzz Media Summit’s Panel On Branded Content And Influencer Marketing

Kolkata’s crisp November air was charged with intellectual electricity as IWMBuzz hosted its grand Media Summit at the Fairfield by Marriott on November 14, 2024. A confluence of media stalwarts, marketing maestros, and content connoisseurs turned the evening into a cauldron of ideas, innovation, and inspiration. Among the many thought-provoking discussions, the panel on Branded Content and Influencer Marketing: Talking to Gen Z stood out as a riveting exploration of how brands can navigate the nuanced psyche of the next generation of consumers.

The Power Panel

Moderated by Pratik Gaur, the dynamic Founder & CEO of CELEBISTAAN, the panel brought together a blend of creative minds:

Nishant Dobhal, Associate Director of Brand Partnerships, The Viral Fever (TVF).

Shreyashi Chakraborty, Territory Head-IPs & Brand Solutions (East), Zee Media Corporation Ltd.

Unmesh Ganguly, Founder & Content Creator, BMS.

Poulomi Roy, Chief Marketing Officer, Joy Personal Care (RSH Global).

Payal Tosyan, a spirited content creator.

Understanding The Enigma Called Gen Z

Gen Z—the generation born with smartphones in hand and reels in their DNA—has thrown traditional branding norms into disarray. In 2024, where you get a myriad of content, products and brands online to witness, the dilemma is a given syndrome for Gen Z.

Pratik Gaur, as he initiates, asking how ‘Gen Z stands out?’ and Unmesh follows by saying ‘decision anxiety’ makes it very evident of the scenario. Unmesh adds that his audience majority is ‘Gen Z’ and is not ‘very loyal.’

But do Gen Z really have less ‘EQ’, or is it that the generation is in outright logical reasoning and dares to blow out stereotypical norms than us, the Millennials or the Gen X?

Nishant Dobhal aptly remarked that connecting with this cohort demands a blend of high IQ and even higher EQ. With TVF’s years of experience crafting branded content, Dobhal curates the importance of balancing entertainment with brand integrity, particularly when navigating the precarious waters of “terms and conditions.” In a nutshell, it is all about ‘content with resonation.’

Shreyashi Chakraborty emphasised the significance of authenticity in a world saturated with information and misinformation. “For Gen Z, decision-making transcends superficial grooming; it’s about holistic enhancement,” she stated, highlighting the increasing demand for verified and meaningful content amidst the chaos of unregulated digital information. She affirms ‘differences of opinion’ and how ‘usability of a product’ is more important to Gen Z. Gen Z restricts themselves from believing what our forefathers have taught us blindly and therefore keeps a ‘close watch on every parameter.’

So then, how does Gen Z interact with brands? As Pratik Gaur rightly asks, emphasising how these young adults choose a brand in the plethora.

One-liner inference to draw from the panellists: Memes, Mobile, and the Marvel of Micro-Content

Unmesh Ganguly brought a touch of humour to the discussion, recounting his journey from meme creation to becoming a content powerhouse. Memes, he observed, have become the universal language of Gen Z—a perfect blend of humour, relatability, and cultural zeitgeist. Payal Tosyan chimed in, noting that short-form content like reels and stories reign supreme, capturing fleeting attention spans in under 60 seconds.

Shreyashi says how ‘relatable content’ keeps the ‘fact-finding’ generation in the loop and hold.

The panel collectively agreed that storytelling—layered with humour, characters, and relatability—is the holy grail for engaging Gen Z. Sitcom-like campaigns and episodic narratives, which mimic binge-worthy web series, are proving goldmines for brands aiming to build long-term resonance.

Metrics That Matter

In a data-driven era, what defines success? The panellists dissected the anatomy of effective campaigns. Engagement, they unanimously agreed, is the beating heart of branded content. Platforms like YouTube and Instagram offer invaluable insights through likes, shares, and comments. Yet, as Poulomi Roy pointed out, the industry still needs to grapple with a lack of standardised metrics. “We need an ecosystem that matures, where impact measurement isn’t left to guesswork,” she asserted. She rightly added how ‘authenticity’ plays a role in ‘influencer marketing’ and affirms that it needs to become a ‘constructive part of marketing campaign’ to sustain itself in the future.

What is the future closure, then?

When asked about the future of branded content, Pratik Gaur posed a poignant question: “What lies ahead?” The answer, it seems, lies in perpetual reinvention. S Nishant Dobhai says, ‘Innovating every day is the future.’ From interactive ad formats to hyper-personalized storytelling, the focus shifts to real-time adaptability. “The content must evolve as quickly as the consumer,” said Dobhal, summing up the ethos of modern branding.

Takeaways That Resonate

As the session drew close, one truth emerged crystal clear: Gen Z is a mindset. To engage them, brands must approach their world with humility, humour, and humanity. When all ‘swipe’ matters, the real challenge lies in making those swipes linger—through content that informs, entertains, and inspires.

