India Kids Summit Season 6: Influencer Marketing As Marketing Strategy: What Next?

The 6th edition of the India Kids Summit brought together some of the most esteemed industry panel experts to engage in interesting conversations which ranged from talking about the markets that cater around kids, the content they consume and much more, empowering the youth, brands and much more.

One of the burning topics for the same that was discussed was Influencer Marketing As Marketing Strategy: What Next. Pratik Gaur, Founder & CEO, CELEBISTAAN moderated with Snehalata Jain, Travel Mom blogger & parenting blogger, Dr. Nimarta Bindraz Dentist Owner (Bindra Dental Hub) & Digital Content Creator & Mom Influencer, Himani Dawda, CS, Lawyer & Content Creator AKA “Mummalearns”, Drashti Bhanushali, Actor & Social Media Personality.

Excerpts from the conversation-

Pratik: Sneha, what are the benefits of influencer marketing?

Snehalata: When it comes to influencer marketing, earlier everyone was into traditional marketing. Suddenly after the pandemic, the storytelling and the personal touch that a mother and a kid story brings into play—it creates a huge impact.

Himani: I feel influencer marketing is much better than traditional marketing. Whenever we are on YouTube, we skip the video, but when we see something relatable, we stay hooked into it. It is cheaper than having a celebrity on board.

Drashti: We are expensive, definitely. These days, even celebrities are catering to influencers for promoting their films and other things. I also believe that it is a great thing where anyone from rural and urban areas gets a chance to be out there. And to have relatable content is what connects no matter what.

Pratik: What do you think and how do you think AI is helping or tarnishing things?

Snehalata: AI is here to stay. You cannot escape it. You have to understand how and what to choose as consumption and getting help. AI is helping us but if you misuse it and use it like deepfakes and all that, you cannot blame AI for that—it is a choice.

Nimarta: I am worried about AI. Initially, I was very comfortable about putting my kids on social media. Now I am a little scared. Now AI makes me realise that I should have asked my daughter before shooting her if she will be comfortable. Now, it is scary that tomorrow if she goes out for work, she might or might not get something because of a video she was in when she was 4 years old.

Pratik: What is the importance of data in influencer marketing?

Nimarta: It is everything from a brand’s perspective and from the influencer’s perspective as well. It helps in determining what is working as a brand and the product, and for the influencer, they understand where they stand in the market or not.

Pratik: What are the opportunities and challenges as a kid creator?

Drashti: There is no competition for me. Everyone has done their hard work and been here to stay. The biggest challenge is to determine who is real and who isn’t. Because one person can be good to you on face but can say bad about you behind your back. But we do have more advantages more than disadvantages, and I am an actor as well apart from an influencer.

Pratik: Drashti, what advice do you want to give everyone?

Drashti: Just be your real self. Don’t copy anyone or don’t just do something because it is working. There will be failures but you need to be prepared for it and don’t repeat from people. Just be relatable and real.

The session offered a heartfelt and real-time reflection on how the creator economy is evolving for families, brands, and young talent alike. With influencer marketing growing in power and AI becoming a double-edged sword, the panelists urged for a more mindful and authentic approach in digital storytelling—one where data, relatability, and responsibility go hand-in-hand.

