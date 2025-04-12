India Kids Summit 6.0 Culminates With Huge Response

India Kids Summit 6.0, held at KidZania Mumbai on 9th April, memorialised another milestone in the evolving conversation around children’s media, education, and engagement. The initiative by IWMBuzz evolved into a stage for an unforgettable lineup of speakers and partners; the summit persisted as a foremost platform for stakeholders shaping the kids’ ecosystem in India.

This year’s summit was powered by PunToon Kids, Mad Over Donuts, and TMKOC Play School, with KidZania India as Co-Powered By Partner. Radio City India joined as the Radio Partner, while White Apple Studios and Art Media sustained the event as key media collaborators.

The event featured prominent orators representing diverse sectors, including media, education, publishing, brand strategy, and entertainment. Notable names included Abhishek Baheti (WatchOut Wearables), Alamjit Singh Sekhon (Bel Group), Ashish Chablani (Runwal Realty), Asit Kumarr Modi (Neela Film Productions & Neela Mediatech), Dipika Balkrishna Gavankar (Pressto India), Dr. Nimarta Bindra (Dentist, Digital Content Creator & Mom Influencer), Dr Rajeev Rastogi (White Apple), Drashti Bhanushali (Actor & Social Media Personality), Gustavo Roman (KidZania), Himani Dawda (Content Creator, AKA “Mummalearns”), Jyoti Kumar Bansal (Tata Power), Ketan K Bharati (Brand & Marketing Consultant), Megha Tata (Strategic Advisor, Independent Director), Neha Madhani (Piramal Consumer Healthcare), Nitin Pandey (Chief Operations Officer, Timezone Entertainment Pvt Ltd – TEEG India), Prashant Patil (ORACURA), Pratik Gaur (CELEBISTAAN Pvt Ltd), Preeti Vyas (Amar Chitra Katha Pvt Ltd), Rasika Prashant (Soulfull, Tata Consumer Products Ltd.), Ron Crasto (RedFox Media Corp), Sanatkumar Mishra (Radio City), Sanjeev Dubey (ExtraChildhood), Sanjeev Kumar (KidZania India), Saumitra Prasad (DOMS Industries Limited), Snehalata Jain (Travel Mom & Parenting Blogger), Sohail Mir (PunToon Kids, VidUnit Media Pvt Ltd), Sonam Pradhan (Kellanova), Soumini Sridhara Paul (Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Private Limited), Tanuja Gomes (Furtados School of Music), Tarak Bhattacharya (Mad Over Donuts), Tarandeep Singh Sekhon (KidZania India), and Vimal Sumbly (TVS MOTOR CO). Their wisdom discoursed key themes such as the confluence of entertainment and learning and the growing influence of digital platforms on children’s content.

Discussions at the summit echoed the increasing ultimatum for responsible content innovation and engagement tactics tailored for young audiences. The presence of professionals from leading organisations emphasised the collective effort needed to drive creation in this space.

And with a galvanising end to the palatial discussion on how we can make the world better for the younger generation, Siddhartha Laik, Founder & Editor-in-Chief of IWMBuzz Media, noted, “Every year, the India Kids Summit reminds us why we do what we do. Seeing so many sincere and passionate minds come together to talk about kids, innovation, creativity, and the future, it’s incredibly inspiring. This season was full of heart, hope, and momentous conversations. It’s our small step towards building a brighter world for the next generation. We are indeed grateful to all our support partners, specially KidZania.”

Adding to the event’s enthusiasm, Tarandeep Singh Sekhon, Chief Business Officer, KidZania India, said: “We at KidZania were thrilled to once again partner with IWMBuzz for the 6th season of the India Kids Summit. As long-standing collaborators since the summit’s inception, it’s been incredible to witness its evolution into one of India’s most dynamic and content-rich events dedicated to the kids’ ecosystem. This year’s edition brought together an inspiring lineup of speakers and participants from diverse industries — from media, FMCG, and retail to TV networks, OTT platforms, F&B, and Content creators. The conversations were enriching, the energy was electric, and the insights truly celebrated the vibrant world of kids’ content. It was an absolute pleasure to host this remarkable event at KidZania, and we’re proud to have played a part in making this season the biggest and most impactful one yet.”

With that, India Kids Summit, nurtured by IWMBuzz in association with KidZania, vows to continue to provide a formative space for introspecting leadership, industry networking, and meaningful conversations on the challenges and opportunities shaping the future generation.