IWMBuzz Media & dentsu India Present the Third Edition of the India Gaming Awards

IWMBuzz Media in collaboration with dentsu India, is gearing up to host the third edition of the India Gaming Awards on Saturday, December 07, 2024, at Sofitel, Mumbai. With Intel as the Title Partner and KFC as the Epic Food Partner, this grand event will spotlight the remarkable growth, innovation, and talent driving India’s thriving gaming ecosystem.

Making Mumbai the epicenter of India’s gaming revolution, the India Gaming Awards promises to put India firmly on the global gaming map, celebrating creativity and talent driving the sector.

With India’s gaming landscape expanding exponentially – from casual mobile games to competitive e-sports – the India Gaming Awards will serve as a prestigious platform to recognize achievements and foster collaboration and innovation across the industry. The red-carpet evening promises to bring together top gamers, creators, and industry leaders under one roof.

Adding a significant dimension to the evening, dentsu India & IWMBuzz Media will unveil the India Gaming Report – a first-of-its-kind comprehensive analysis of India’s gaming ecosystem. This report will delve into the aspirations, challenges, and opportunities facing gamers, developers, publishers, influencers, and other stakeholders, providing actionable insights to shape the future of gaming in the country.

Commenting on the event, Siddhartha Laik, Editor and Founder, IWMBuzz Media said, “This is more than just an awards show—it’s a movement. The India Gaming Awards aims to bring the gamingcommunity closer, celebrate its brilliance, and recognise the efforts shaping this vibrant industry. With dentsu India as our partner, we’re ready to take this celebration to the next level.”

Speaking on the occasion, Abheek Biswas, AVP, Consumer Insights, dentsu India added, “The India Gaming Report is more than just a document – it’s a tribute to the pure-play gaming industry in India and the passionate individuals who drive it. It captures not only the incredible growth and potential of the ecosystem but also the unique stories of Indian gamers – their dreams, hurdles, and triumphs that inspire us all. This inaugural edition is close to my heart, as it lays the groundwork for meaningful collaboration between brands and the gaming industry, paving the way for mutual success. For me, it’s not just a report; it’s a commitment to celebrating the milestones of India’s gaming and esports journey for years to come.”

Expressing their excitement about the association, Apurva Jani, Designation – Marketing Director, Sales, Marketing & Communications Group, Intel India said, “Intel and gaming go hand-in-hand and we are glad to partner with dentsu-IWMBuzz India Gaming Awards. Our products define innovation, and we ensure that gamers and athletes are empowered enough in their vocation. India Gaming Awards recognises excellence in esports and the platform will give them wings to rise higher in their career.”

A KFC India spokesperson said, “We’re thrilled to partner with Indian Gaming Awards to celebrate the dynamic & growing gaming community in India. As a brand, we are always tuned into what the current generation wants, and explore distinctive, cutting-edge and culturally relevant associations in line with that. EPIC partnerships if you will! Gaming and food are the top passion points for today’s generation. This generation of gamers is always chasing EPIC – whether it’s an EPIC level up in a game or the taste of their favourite crispy chicken. And the India Gaming Awards are the perfect platform to recognize this passionate community.”

Intel presents dentsu-IWMBuzz India Gaming Awards season 3, powered by Epic Food Partner: KFC.

In Association With: Sterling Reserve, Napptix

Partners: Ampverse DMI Pulse, Radiocity, Whiteframes, Art Media

An Initiative By: IWMBuzz Live.

