Bigger, Bolder, Better: IWMBuzz returns with Bengal’s Most Stylish Season 2

The extravaganza is all set for its inception once again! After a spectacularly successful Bengal’s Most Stylish in 2024, IWMBuzz Media is gearing up to bring another year of style, swag and a classy uproar in Bengal, Kolkata on 23rd March, 2025. TRENDS presents Bengal’s Most Stylish season 2, powered by Greenply, Zee24 Ghanta, in association with Polycrol, aims to celebrate the style icons of the Bengali Film Industry. Elevating some of the creative and innovative ventures earlier, like the Media Summit, Digital & OTT Awards, Gaming Awards and India Web Fest, IWMBuzz is spearheaded to bring a fashion renaissance by joining hands with the stalwarts of the Bengali Film Industry.

Bengal’s Most Stylish season one was a spectacle where fashion met flair, and icons redefined elegance. The evening shimmered with the presence of stalwarts like Prosenjit Chatterjee, whose timeless charm never fades, and Srijit Mukherjee, effortlessly blending intellect with an understated edge. Ankush Hazra brought his signature cool, while Subhashree Ganguly and Rituparna Sengupta turned heads with sheer grace and poise. Each star owned their moment, proving that style in Bengal isn’t just worn—it’s lived, breathed, and celebrated with an attitude that’s unmistakably its own.

This year to the biggest names from the Bengali entertainment industry is set to walk the red carpet at the gala award night.

TRENDS is a leading fashion destination with a vision to make stylish clothing accessible to millions across India. Committed to democratizing fashion, TRENDS empowers consumers with an extensive selection of apparel and accessories at unbeatable value. As a pioneer in fashion retail, it has established itself as India’s largest value fashion retail chain, offering the latest trends across womenswear, menswear, kidswear, and fashion accessories. With a diverse portfolio that includes in-house labels alongside national and international brands, TRENDS continues to redefine fashion retailing in the country.

Says Yatnesh Pandey, Vice President Marketing, Greenply Industries Limited, “Bengal has always been a hub of art, culture, and craftsmanship—values that resonate deeply with Greenply. Associating with such regional events like Bengal’s Most Stylish Awards will help us to tap into rich cultural narratives, build deeper emotional connections and strengthen brand affinity.”

Ashish Dave, Channel Head, Zee 24 Ghanta & Zee Rajasthan, “This is our second year of association with Bengal’s Most Stylish and our partnership ensures greater reach of the event. Zee 24 Ghanta is one of the leading news channels in Bengal, and with this initiative, we celebrate the style, fashion and the glory of Bengali entertainment.”

Speaking about this grand collaboration, a Polycrol representative says, Abhishek Srivastava, Vice President – Marketing, Piramal Consumer Healthcare, says: “Bengal’s Most Stylish celebrates ambition, confidence, and success—values that resonate with Polycrol’s consumers. Young professionals are constantly pushing boundaries, often skipping meals and handling high-pressure schedules, leading to acidity. Through this partnership, we reinforce our commitment to keeping them unstoppable, ensuring acidity never slows them down.”

Siddhartha Laik, founder & editor-in-chief of IWMBuzz, says, “Style is all about personality, attitude, and the silent power of self-expression. With its rich cultural heritage Bengal has always been at the forefront of creativity and elegance. With the second edition of Bengal’s Most Stylish, we at IWMBuzz take immense pride in celebrating the icons who blend tradition with modernity, making fashion not just a statement but an emotion. Kolkata’s charm is timeless, its energy unmatched, and this platform is our tribute to those who continue to redefine style with confidence, grace, and authenticity.”

As the curtains rise on another edition of Bengal’s Most Stylish, Kolkata prepares for an evening where fashion becomes the beholder and personalities shine brighter than ever. IWMBuzz Media is set to bring together the trailblazers who don’t just follow trends but create them, turning style into a statement of confidence and character. This year, the celebration grows bigger, the stakes get higher, and the spotlight finds those who carry Bengal’s signature charm with effortless grace. From timeless icons to new-age trendsetters, the stage is set for a night of glamour, energy, and the unmistakable spirit of Bengal’s style revolution.

