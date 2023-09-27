Late Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill holds "World Book of Records" and "Limca Book of Records" for successfully conducting World’s Largest Coal Mine Rescue Operation

Late Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill was a legendary hero who will always be remembered for his bravery and heroic acts by the people of India. It’s difficult to fully describe his accomplishments and recently, it was discovered that he was awarded both the “World Book of Records” and the “Limca Book of Records”.

Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill, who successfully led the world’s largest coal mine rescue mission, saving 65 coal miners in just 48 hours, was recently posthumously awarded two prestigious awards. This achievement is a matter of immense pride for the whole nation. In addition, Eastern Coalfields paid tribute to Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill by dedicating November 16 as Rescue Day in his honor. It is a remarkable initiative by the prominent coal producer of India to remember this unsung hero, whose incredible story is a source of inspiration and pride for the country. Unfortunately, due to a lack of social resources and the unavailability of social media, people before the 1990s were not aware of his accomplishments.

Jaswant Singh Gill was born on November 22, 1937, in Sathiala, Amritsar. He worked as a coal mining officer and is known for his heroic act of saving 65 miners during the coal mine collapse that occurred in Raniganj, West Bengal in 1989. This was the most successful coal mine rescue operation in history.

It is worth noting that Jaswant Singh Gill, a brave rescuer who saved 65 coal workers, has been honored with two prestigious awards. In 2022, he was awarded the ‘Legend of Bengal’ award by the All India Human Rights Council, and in 2023, he was awarded the ‘Vivekanand Karamveera’ award by RN Talks LLP, a business platform that supports the youth of the country. Additionally, he was bestowed with India’s highest Bravery Award, the ‘Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak’, by the Honorable President of India in 1991.