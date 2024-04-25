REPUBLIC MEDIA NETWORK UNLEASHES EXPANSION IN TOP MANAGEMENT, SOLIDIFIES FOR MEGA GROWTH JOURNEY AHEAD

Republic Media Network, India’s rapidly expanding media conglomerate, is thrilled to announce its fresh, dynamic, and strategic role changes to its senior management team, further solidifying its position for a mega growth journey ahead.

The decisions are in continuance of the vision of Republic Media Network’s Chairman Arnab Goswami that the Network’s business should be bifurcated into robust independent verticals, each expanding the realms of potential in terms of scaling up. The decisions also reflect the Network’s solid belief in building talent within and unleashing its power through the supersonic yet steady scale-up journey.

In the wave of decisions,

• Arun Rawat takes over as the Nation Head for Republic Bharat

• Satabadi Sharma Pathak takes over as the Head of Republic Kannada

• Purnasha Sharraf takes over as the National Head of Republic Bangla

• Abhinav Sharma takes over as the Head of Republic TV

• Sanjukta Kapoor takes a leadership role in Business Branded Content

• Joy Michael Dsouza takes a leadership role in Government Business

Arun Rawat, a seasoned industry veteran, has been an integral part of the Republic Media Network since its inception and has played a pivotal role in shaping its success story. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, Rawat is poised to lead Republic Bharat to unprecedented heights of success in market dominance.

Satabadi Sharma Pathak has successfully led Republic Bharat, ensuring its business vision is executed strategically and with dynamism. Under Pathak, Republic Kannada has quickly achieved remarkable revenue growth within a short time. Pathak has been a core contributor to driving the growth trajectory of Republic’s regional language operations.

Purnasha Sharraf, leveraging her extensive experience and strategic acumen, steps into the role of National Head of Republic Bangla to spearhead revenue expansion and drive excellence in the region. With a seasoned background and an established delivery record, Sharraf ascends to the esteemed role of National Head of Republic Bangla. Her extensive experience and astute leadership promise a bright future as she embarks on a fresh mission to not only expand revenue but also to take Bengal’s most successful news channel to greater heights.

Abhinav Sharma brings with him a successful record of delivery with India’s leading news media brands. As the Head of Republic TV, Sharma will level up the Network’s legacy of fearless growth, bolstering advertiser experiences and innovative strategic partnerships on the platform to optimize revenue potential.

Sanjukta Kapoor takes a leadership role in Business Branded Content, poised to propel the Network’s revenue growth through a wide array of strategies and impactful collaborations. Kapoor has been an integral part of the Network and has contributed significantly to its growth and achievements.

Joy Michael Dsouza, stepping into the leadership role of Government Business, brings a spirit of enthusiasm and dedication. With a focus on fostering strong partnerships and driving innovative solutions, Dsouza will play a pivotal role in advancing Republic Media Network’s objectives in the government sector.

Republic Media Network’s core philosophy, as inscribed by its Chairman Arnab Goswami, has not only nurtured talent but also fostered a culture of empowerment, instilling unwavering confidence in emerging leaders who embody ambition and drive. The Network congratulates its large and formidable leaders on their new roles and believes they are primed to spearhead the Network’s ambitious expansion plans ahead.

With a commitment to excellence and a vision for the future, on behalf of Republic Media Network, Mr. Hersh Bhandari, CEO (Broadcast Business), said the Network is delighted to welcome the accomplished professionals to key leadership positions.

Commenting on the new appointments, Mr. Hersh Bhandari, CEO (Broadcast Business) of Republic Media Network said, “I am delighted today and wish the leaders all the very best on their new roles. We know they’re going to deliver exceptionally and take Republic Media Network to heights yet to be reached in Indian media. What’s particularly satisfying to me today is that Republic cultivates talent and unleashes them in positions of top decision-making. At a time that the Network is on the brink of a mega wave of expansion, we are confident that this team will shoulder the business objectives with passion, aggression, and innovation.”

“The Network remains dynamic, aggressive in the investments we make, and adaptable in an ever-evolving landscape, positioning it as a leader in innovation and opportunity,” Bhandari added.

With a strategic focus on scaling up across languages, mediums, and verticals, Republic Media Network is steadfast in its commitment to dive into new avenues for growth and investment. This forward-looking approach has been consistent with the Republic story since its launch in 2017.