Parimal Bharat Vasi Agarbatti and Republic Media Network Unveil Exquisite Anthem Song Celebrating the Grandeur of Ram Mandir

In a historic collaboration, Parimal Bharat Vasi Agarbatti, a leading name in the realm of spiritual fragrances, and Republic Media Network, India’s foremost news and entertainment conglomerate, proudly present an anthem song that resonates with the divine aura of the Ram Mandir’s ‘Pran Pratistha’ Ceremony scheduled for January 22nd 2024.

“We are thrilled to partner with Republic Media Network for this exceptional project,” said Mr.Vijay S.G,Director at Parimal Bharat Vasi Agarbatti. “We endeavor to create an anthem that not only pays homage to the divine abode of Lord Ram but also becomes a source of inspiration for millions of devotees across the globe.”

The anthem, crafted with musical and lyrical finesse, captures the spirit of unity, devotion, and the cultural heritage embodied by the Ram Mandir. The collaboration between Parimal Bharat Vasi Agarbatti and Republic Media Network reflects a shared commitment to promoting and preserving India’s rich cultural and spiritual tapestry.

Mr. Hersh Bhandari, CEO at Republic Media Network, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “It’s an honor that the anthem will exclusively be unveiled on the entire Republic Media Network, which reaches every third person in the Indian TV Universe once a month, boasting a viewership of 27 Crore across four channels – Republic TV, Republic Bharat, R. Bangla, and R. Kannada.”

The anthem will be officially launched on January 20th, 2024, and will be available on various platforms of Republic Media Network for audiences to experience the divine journey through music. Parimal Bharat Vasi Agarbatti and Republic Media Network extend an invitation to everyone to join in this celebration of spirituality, unity, and cultural richness.