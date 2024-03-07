Republic Media Network to Host Republic Summit 2024 on 7th March

Republic Media Network proudly announces the hosting of the Republic Summit 2024, scheduled to take place on the 7th of March in Delhi. The summit aims to delve into India’s trajectory over the next decade, charting the course towards the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’. With an esteemed lineup of speakers and sessions, the event promises to be an insightful exploration of the nation’s future.

The highlight of the summit will be an address by the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, focusing on ‘Bharat: The Next Decade’. This address is anticipated to offer valuable insights into India’s strategic roadmap for the coming years.

A diverse array of sessions awaits attendees, including a Cultural Performance by Dr. Subhadra Desai, a Fireside Chat with Shri Amit Shah, Hon’ble Minister of Home Affairs, Government of India, and addresses by eminent personalities such as Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman, Hon’ble Minister of Finance, Shri Piyush Goyal, Hon’ble Minister of Textiles, Commerce & Industry and Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, and many more.

The Republic Summit 2024 will provide a platform for networking over lunch, fostering interactions and collaborations among attendees. The afternoon sessions will continue with prominent figures such as Shri Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister of Assam, Shri Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer of Maruti Suzuki, and international dignitaries like Shri Mohamed Nasheed, Former President of Maldives.

The day will culminate with sessions featuring distinguished individuals including Dr. Devi Shetty, Chairman and Founder of Narayana Health, Shri Amitabh Kant, G20 Sherpa of India, Shri Sanjiv Goenka, Chairperson of RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, Shri Harish Salve, Senior Advocate, Supreme Court of India and King’s Counsel, UK, and Smt. Smriti Irani, Hon’ble Minister for Women & Child Development and Minority Affairs, Government of India.

The Republic Media Network, with its vast viewership of 27 Cr. viewers monthly, is committed to bringing pertinent discussions and insights to the forefront through the Republic Summit 2024.