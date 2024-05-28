TVF Panchayat Season 3 Premiere Held in Mumbai! Entire Team Present!

TVF (The Viral Fever) has certainly kept the audience eagerly awaiting the release of the 3rd season of its beloved web series, Panchayat, which is scheduled to be released on May 28th. Just a day before its release, the TVF team hosted a special premiere of the show that received an exhilarating response from the audience. Continuing its trend of delivering relatable, engaging, and entertaining content, TVF is coming back with Panchayat S3, and the excitement among the audience is evident.

The special premiere of TVF’s Panchayat S3 was held in Mumbai and witnessed the presence of celebrities and industry insiders.

Panchayat recently celebrated a significant victory at IFFI by winning the award for Best Web Series OTT, which is equivalent to the National Awards for films. The show is getting ready for a major release tomorrow. Panchayat is the first web series ever to win this prestigious award.

After the huge success of shows like ‘Sapne vs Everyone,’ ‘Yeh Meri Family S3,’ and ‘Very Parivarik,’ TVF is dominating 2024 with an impressive lineup, including the next seasons of ‘Panchayat,’ ‘Kota Factory,’ and ‘Gullak.’ Currently, ‘Very Parivarik,’ TVF’s first weekly series, is leading the charts with its engaging and relatable portrayal of a modern Indian family. TVF’s upcoming slate promises to keep audiences hooked with the return of beloved series and demonstrates their commitment to delivering consistently engaging shows throughout the year.