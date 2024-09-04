Digital | Releases

TVF has always delivered captivating and engaging content to the masses. With their shows, they have made waves across the globe, cementing their distinct position above all. There isn’t anyone else who understands the audience better than them. The evidence of this can be seen in the fact that the new episode of their first weekly daily, Very Parivarik, Teej Special, is trending at #3 on YouTube.

TVF took to their social media to share their delight as Very Parivarik, Teej Special, is trending at #3 on YouTube. They further wrote the caption –

“It’s trending season again for #VeryParivarik Teej Special Video Out Now – Link In Bio* @houseoflaxmipati

#TVF #TheViral Fever”

TVF’s first weekly daily show Very Parivarik narrates the tale of a couple where the son is an IT professional and his wife comes from the film industry. When their parents move in with them, the real humor begins, exploring the intriguing situations of modern Indian families and providing abundant entertainment.

Moreover, this year TVF has truly dominated with their shows like Sapne Vs Everyone, Very Parivarik, Panchayat Season 3, Kota Factory Season 3, Gullak Season 4, and Arranged Couple.