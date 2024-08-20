TVF’s Yeh Meri Family continues to rule the hearts as the Season 4 is Trending at #8 in Top OTT Originals Of The Week!

TVF (The Viral Fever) has always left a distinct mark on the audience’s mind with their highly relatable shows. The content creators are pioneers in delivering quality content that resonates with the audience and there is no one who understands the audience better than them. One such show is Yeh Meri Family, which has been ruling hearts for 4 seasons. The proof of this is evident, as Yeh Meri Family S4 is currently trending at #8 on Ormax Media’s list of top OTT originals of the week.

TVF took to their social media to share a poster of Yeh Meri Family S4 trending at #8 on Ormax Media’s list of top OTT originals of the week. While expressing their joy and gratitude, they wrote the caption:

“The Awasthi family has done it again! Yeh Meri Family S4 is officially trending at #8 on Ormax Media. Your love and laughter are the heart of our show. Thank you for being a part of our family!

dekho #Yeh Meri Family Season4 streaming now for free, only on Amazon miniTV!”

However, this is not the first time, that TVF has made it’s place in Ormax Media list. Their shows like, Panchayat S3, Kota Factory S3, and Gullak S4 also led the lists of, Most watched Hindi web series on #1, #4, and #7, Most liked Hindi shows on #1, #2, #4 and Most Buzzing Hindi shows on #1, #4, and #6, respectively. Moreover, in June, these shows also secured #2, #3 and #6 position in Top OTT originals of the week.

TVF is truly on a roll this year. Back to back they are bringing really interesting content. From Sapne Vs Everyone, Very Parivarik, Panchayat S3, Kota Factory S3, Gullak S4, and Arranged Couple.