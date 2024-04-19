Witness the twist unfold! The 5th episode of TVF’s Very Parivarik – Kaatil Chicken is out now!

TVF has tapped into an interesting and relatable narrative with “Very Parivarik”, which tells the story of a modern Indian family facing challenges as a couple starts living with their parents. The show has received immense love from the masses since its release. The first four episodes set a perfect momentum, and now the fifth episode, “Kaatil Chicken,” has finally been released.

TVF’s Very Parivarik has been receiving an overwhelming response from viewers. With this show, TVF has proven its ability to capture the essence of modern Indian families like no one else. The show has successfully completed four episodes and the fifth episode is now available, bringing with it unexpected twists and turns. Very Parivarik is TVF’s first weekly show, which means that every week, the audience is in for something new and exciting. With the show’s popularity on the rise, fans are eagerly awaiting the next episode to see what happens next.

“Very Parivarik” is a story about a couple where the husband is an IT professional and the wife is from the film industry. When the husband’s parents move in with them, the real humor begins. The show depicts interesting situations of modern Indian families, creating a lot of humor. It’s worth noting that the show has gained immense popularity with 11 million views, 400,000+ engagements, and 155 million impressions. All episodes of “Very Parivarik” are currently trending in the top 5 on YouTube.

Worth saying, that TVF has truly changed the dynamics while they further continued the spree with some more amazing shows like Panchayat, Gullak, Aspirants, and several others. These are not just TVFs best but also the best ones in the Indian content arena.