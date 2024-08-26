Digital | Releases

TVF is ruling the hearts of the audience with their shows like, Gullak, Kota Factory, Panchayat and many more. This is indeed the year of TVF!

TVF (The Viral Fever) has truly dominated 2024 with their immensely relatable and engaging shows. With their content consistently topping the charts, they have proven that no one understands the audience better than they do. Another testament to this is their show Yeh Meri Family Season 4, which has topped the chart of Most Watched Streaming Originals in India and is currently trending at #2.

According to Ormax Media’s OTT viewership estimates, Yeh Meri Family Season 4 from the house of TVF is trending at #2 on the list of Most Watched Streaming Originals in India. With this, TVF continues to dominate the charts and maintain a strong hold despite other big releases. Yeh Meri Family Season 4 tells the story of middle child Harshu, as he balances school, family, friendship, and the challenges of growing up.

However, TVF has been dominating the Ormax Media list. Their shows like, Panchayat S3, Kota Factory S3, and Gullak S4 also led the lists of, Most watched Hindi web series on #1, #4, and #7, Most liked Hindi shows on #1, #2, #4 and Most Buzzing Hindi shows on #1, #4, and #6, respectively. Moreover, in June, these shows also secured #2, #3 and #6 position in Top OTT originals of the week.

TVF is truly on a roll this year. Back to back they are bringing really interesting content. From Sapne Vs Everyone, Very Parivarik, Panchayat S3, Kota Factory S3, Gullak S4, and Arranged Couple.