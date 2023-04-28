Avneet Kaur Exudes Good Vibes In This Green And Black Combination; Check Here

Avneet Kaur spreads a positive vibe in a colour combination of green and black.

Avneet Kaur the talented actress and social media influencer is always a face to watch out for!! She is totally active on social media and her fans and well-wishers wait to get that daily dose of posting from Avneet to carry forward their day. Today, Avneet talks about the night to remember, that she had last night. She takes with her the good vibes of the place she was at and also was seen enjoying the serenity of the destination in her own style. Dressed in an amazing combination of green and black, Avneet was seen in a green top and black pants. This astounding style and the vibe of the place during the serene night, were palpable.

Avneet wrote exactly that on her social media profile,

About last night 💚 #vibes #nights #moody #nofilter

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Avneet brims with confidence and her glow says it all!!

