Avneet Kaur Hints At Doctor Appointments; Concern Rises Amongst Fans

Avneet Kaur put up a picture of her going for doctor appointments and this had her fans worried. Check the picture and the post here.

Avneet Kaur the talented and enterprising actress is always quite vocal and active on social media. Her daily posts, pictures and videos are something that we all look forward to. We recently covered the news of Avneet wrapping up shoot for her upcoming film Luv Ki Arrange Marriage, helmed by Raaj Shandilyaa. We also saw Avneet putting up a hint about her new work project. Her fashion and styling pictures have been a norm and her fans have been motivated by them. Sheis a perfect example of a celebrity with both beauty and brains. Today, Avneet was seen putting a picture of herself seated in her car. She had written Doc Appointments and this made her fans worried.

Avneet though did not look sick and looked like her stylish usual self. She wore a white t-shirt and a blue jacket over it. Her hair was made into a bun and she had a sun glass on. Though fans looked concerned about her post on doctor appointments, the fact that she looked fine gave them a sigh of relief. We have often told our readers that Avneet Kaur looks stylish in her sunglass look. And even today, she looks sultry and supreme in style.

We take you through the picture that she posted.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Avneet, take care of yourself!!

