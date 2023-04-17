Avneet Kaur the talented actress and social media star is always a sensation that garners all the eyeballs. She is presently not doing TV, but has tried her hand at movies and is doing well. She has big films like Tiku Weds Sheru and Luv Ki Arrange Marriage to release.

Avneet is sensational as a brand and never allows her fans to get distracted from her. She is a sensation and always interacts with her fans on social media. Her everyday posts and pictures on social media are looked upon by her fans.

We recently wrote about Avneet showering Baisakhi wishes on her fans. Today, she is seen at her musical best. She is seen lip-syncing a great musical number. She is seen sitting in her car, in casual outfit. She has the sunglasses pushed up on her head. She is enjoying the song and relishing its lyrics, as per the video.

You can take a look at the video right here.

Well, are you all a fan of this kind of music just like ho Avneet is?

