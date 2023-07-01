Avneet Kaur Looks The Perfect Ravishing Beauty In This Character Look From Tiku Weds Sheru; Take A Glimpse

Avneet Kaur is busy accepting the congratulatory messages that are coming from fans, well-wishers and from the industry biggies. Yes, her recent release on Amazon Prime, her first film Tiku Weds Sheru which is a romantic comedy along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been accepted very well by the masses. The film trends big and Avneet is being congratulated for her brilliant portrayal in the film. Avneet has been recently busy promoting the film which has been produced by Kangana Ranaut. Today, Amazon Prime on its Instagram handle put up a picture of their Tiku aka Avneet, and asked a question to the masses!!

We will show it to you here.

primevideoin

Edited•5 h

tum log jaante nahi ho na ki Tiku cheez kya hai!

#TikuWedsSheruOnPrime, watch now

See translation

Well, this speaks volumes about the inroads that Avneet Kaur has made in the film industry with this portrayal in Tiku Weds Sheru. Of course, this is the first of many big things that she will accomplish on the big screen. And we have Amazon putting up a character picture of Tiku and intriguing fans to know her more.

In this picture, Avneet is seen wearing a rich salwar in red. Its big prints and work give it a royal look.

Take a look here.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Well, are you loving this picture and the look of Avneet here?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.