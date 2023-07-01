ADVERTISEMENT
Avneet Kaur Looks The Perfect Ravishing Beauty In This Character Look From Tiku Weds Sheru; Take A Glimpse

Avneet Kaur's fabulous look from her recently released film Tiku Weds Sheru, is doing all the talking. You can see Avneet styling to her best here. Check it here at IWMBuzz.com.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
01 Jul,2023 17:02:11
Avneet Kaur is busy accepting the congratulatory messages that are coming from fans, well-wishers and from the industry biggies. Yes, her recent release on Amazon Prime, her first film Tiku Weds Sheru which is a romantic comedy along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been accepted very well by the masses. The film trends big and Avneet is being congratulated for her brilliant portrayal in the film. Avneet has been recently busy promoting the film which has been produced by Kangana Ranaut. Today, Amazon Prime on its Instagram handle put up a picture of their Tiku aka Avneet, and asked a question to the masses!!

We will show it to you here.

tum log jaante nahi ho na ki Tiku cheez kya hai!

#TikuWedsSheruOnPrime, watch now
Well, this speaks volumes about the inroads that Avneet Kaur has made in the film industry with this portrayal in Tiku Weds Sheru. Of course, this is the first of many big things that she will accomplish on the big screen. And we have Amazon putting up a character picture of Tiku and intriguing fans to know her more.

In this picture, Avneet is seen wearing a rich salwar in red. Its big prints and work give it a royal look.

Take a look here.

Avneet Kaur Looks The Perfect Ravishing Beauty In This Character Look From Tiku Weds Sheru; Take A Glimpse 822693

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Well, are you loving this picture and the look of Avneet here?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

