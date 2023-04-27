ADVERTISEMENT
Avneet Kaur Raps In Her Vanity Van; Shows Fans Glimpses Of Great Fun

Avneet Kaur raps as she sits in her vanity. Check video here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
27 Apr,2023 15:24:35
Avneet Kaur the star and popular celebrity has been missing from the limelight of television for a while now. Avneet who is presently concentrating on her career in films, is busy shooting for a project presently. Today’s social media post from the stunning celebrity engages fans with her masti and fun moments on her vanity, as she gets ready for her work in the morning. Avneet is also seen rapping to the evergreen number ‘Baazigar’. She is also seen pulling her mother’s leg in the video.

Avneet writes on social media,

Our very ‘divine’ mornings 😂 @vivianakadivine 🔥
(Pls notice my mom totally roasting me😂) #behindthescenes #vanity #lifeofavneet #rap #myteam

Well, this is indeed a fun video where Avneet claims that her mother is roasting her. But we did enjoy her rap and lively beats to the tune of the song.

Check the video here.

Well, truly Avneet is in her elements of fun right here!! Are you all enjoying the beat of the famous song along with Avneet?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

Srividya Rajesh

