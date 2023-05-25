ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | Snippets

Avneet Kaur turns into a mermaid, takes a dip in the pool

Avneet Kaur shares a new video. In the post, Avneet can be seen diving into a swimming pool. The beauty looks like a mermaid in the particular video.

Author: Manisha Suthar
25 May,2023 17:08:15
Avneet Kaur, the young social media sensation, is killing it with her latest look. The diva has been lately sharing stunning snaps and giving her fans a visual treat. Recently, Avneet took to Instagram to share a new video. In the post, Avneet can be seen diving into a swimming pool. The beauty looks like a mermaid in the particular video.

Avneet wears an outfit like a mermaid. She has opted for a blue and purple bralette top and a baby blue mermaid skirt. She captioned her post: “Embracing my inner mermaid and spreading the magic. #MermaidVibes.” When she posted the video, fans started showering love on her post.

One of her fans commented, “There was a moment…where you looked like Alia Bhatt under the water!!✨🌹✨” While another wrote: “Beautiful mermaid 😍😍❤️❤️” One user mentioned, “Omggg cutte little mermaid!!🧜♀️🐚” Check below!

On the work front, Avneet, who rose to fame with her stint in the film, Mardaani, is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the upcoming movie Luv Ki Arrange Marriage. Avneet will also be seen in an upcoming film titled Tiku Weds Sheru with Nawaduzzin Siddiqui. Tiku Weds Sheru is an upcoming romantic drama and a dark satire film. It is produced by Kangana Ranaut, written and directed by Sai Kabir under the banner of Manikarnika Films.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

