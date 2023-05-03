ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | Snippets

Avneet Kaur's Hot N Happening Bun Style Hair-Do Is Sensational; Check Here

Avneet Kaur has given herself a new hairstyle that of two buns. Sheis happy that she put up the two buns. Her cute video and her new look are loved by her fans. Check here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
03 May,2023 16:10:14
Avneet Kaur's Hot N Happening Bun Style Hair-Do Is Sensational; Check Here

Avneet Kaur the talented actor and content provider is known for her lead role of Yasmine in the successful Sony SAB show Alibaba- Naam Toh Suna Hoga. Avneet later decided to look at movies as her next stop. Her cameo performance in Mardaani was effective. She is also seen in many music videos where she is seen in brand new avatars. Avneet recently wrapped up shoot for her next film titled Luv Ki Arrange Marriage which is helmed by Raaj Shandilyaa. Avneet who is a favourite of the masses, put up a cute video that is lovey-dovey to the core. Avneet put up a new hairstyle, that of two buns and showed her new graceful look to her fans.

Avneet Kaur’s video has her wearing a casual long-sleeve white shirt. She has put up her own two buns. The style that she exudes is something to be seen here. She is proud as she proclaims, “I did these two buns”. Her curls, her new hair-do give her a new spark and she is happy about it.

You can check the livewire Avneet in action in this video.

Video Courtesy: Instagram

Well, are you happy to see Avneet in this new hair-do? Do you want to emulate this style of hers? You can tell us what you think right here.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

