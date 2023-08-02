ADVERTISEMENT
Mahesh Bhatt's 'weird' meeting with Manisha Rani in Bigg Boss OTT 2 sparks fan reactions; Check here

Mahesh Bhatt and Manisha Rani's meet up in the Bigg Bogg OTT 2 house left fans confused and sparked interesting fan reactions. Read here at IWMBuzz.com and know what happened.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
02 Aug,2023 17:07:00
Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt’s father entered the Bigg Bss OTT 2 house yesterday. When the highlights of the episode were put out on Jio Cinema, the interaction of Mahesh Bhatt with Manisha Rani, one of the contestants in the house, left them in a confused state of mind. It stirred up fan reactions which were interesting to read. A report on Hindustan Times talks about it and we take reference from that story for our write up here.

Here we bring to you what happened when Mahesh Bhatt and Manisha met. Mahesh Bhatt greeted Manisha with open arms. Manisha touched his feet. He told her, “Never disrespect me like that”, and Manisha expressed that she is lucky on meeting him.

If this was not enough, Mahesh kept holding her by her shoulders, and he forced her to look into his eyes. He then blessed her by keeping his hand on her head and repeatedly stroking her hair.

All of these gestures coming from the senior man, left the viewers confused. Reactions like “Kar kya raha bhai ye (What is he even doing)?” wrote one. “Dekhne mei hi itna uncomfortable feel ho rha hai, manisha ko kaise feel hua hoga. Meri ankho mei dekho kya tha be ye.” started pouring in on social media.

What do you think of this meet up between Mahesh Bhatt and Manisha Rani?

