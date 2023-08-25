ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | Snippets

[Oops Moment] Avneet Kaur gets heavily trolled once again for her fashion picks

Avneet Kaur, a social media maven, consistently keeps her legions of fans engaged with her glamorous updates on Instagram. Despite being just 21 years old, she boasts a colossal fan following, with people adoring her for her chic style.

Author: IWMBuzz
25 Aug,2023 17:27:52
[Oops Moment] Avneet Kaur gets heavily trolled once again for her fashion picks 845760

Avneet Kaur, a social media maven, consistently keeps her legions of fans engaged with her glamorous updates on Instagram. Despite being just 21 years old, she boasts a colossal fan following, with people adoring her for her chic style. However, Avneet frequently becomes the target of negativity and online trolling due to her daring fashion choices. This time was no exception.

Recently the spotlight fell on Avneet Kaur as she was captured outside Mumbai’s Bastian restaurant. A video of this moment quickly spread across the internet, causing a stir. In the footage, the young diva was attired in a striking nude-toned mini bodycon dress. The dress featured delicate noodle straps, a figure-hugging contour, and a bold square neckline, showcasing her fearless fashion sensibilities. Avneet complemented her ensemble with an assortment of elegant golden bracelets and a miniature Dior bag.

Check out the picture

[Oops Moment] Avneet Kaur gets heavily trolled once again for her fashion picks 845755

[Oops Moment] Avneet Kaur gets heavily trolled once again for her fashion picks 845756

[Oops Moment] Avneet Kaur gets heavily trolled once again for her fashion picks 845757

[Oops Moment] Avneet Kaur gets heavily trolled once again for her fashion picks 845758

[Oops Moment] Avneet Kaur gets heavily trolled once again for her fashion picks 845759

However, what seized the public’s attention was her visible discomfort in the attire. In front of the relentless paparazzi, Avneet was seen constantly adjusting her dress, sparking a flurry of comments and speculations. Once again, her bold fashion choices placed her under the unforgiving microscope of public scrutiny, exemplifying the delicate balance she navigates between expressing her unique style and contending with online critiques.

[Oops Moment] Avneet Kaur gets heavily trolled once again for her fashion picks 845761

Avneet Kaur’s work front

Beyond her captivating presence in the world of fashion and social media, Avneet Kaur has also made significant strides in her professional acting career. She is well-known for her remarkable roles in television shows like “Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga,” where she portrayed the beloved character of Princess Yasmine, and “Mardaani,” where she shared the screen with acclaimed actress Rani Mukerji. Avneet’s talent and versatility have garnered her a dedicated fan base, both for her acting prowess and her charismatic online persona. Her journey in the entertainment industry continues to evolve, promising more exciting ventures on the horizon.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Team covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Avneet Kaur Goes Super Bold In Tube Top And Mini-skirt 845139
Avneet Kaur Goes Super Bold In Tube Top And Mini-skirt
Watch: Avneet Kaur Blooms In Purple Floral Mini Dress 844362
Watch: Avneet Kaur Blooms In Purple Floral Mini Dress
Coffee n Chic! Avneet Kaur brews Parisian magic in style 844298
Coffee n Chic! Avneet Kaur brews Parisian magic in style
Watch: Avneet Kaur Flaunts Classical Kathak Dance Moves 843963
Watch: Avneet Kaur Flaunts Classical Kathak Dance Moves
Avneet Kaur's Street Style Is All 'Chic' And 'Fun' In Denim And Crop 842975
Avneet Kaur’s Street Style Is All ‘Chic’ And ‘Fun’ In Denim And Crop
Avneet Kaur wows in Dior’s black ensemble, see pics 842706
Avneet Kaur wows in Dior’s black ensemble, see pics
Latest Stories
Swimming is my favourite sport: Ranveer Singh Malik 845765
Swimming is my favourite sport: Ranveer Singh Malik
Review of Star Plus' Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Rich spectacle of a wonderful script and great performances 845754
Review of Star Plus’ Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Rich spectacle of a wonderful script and great performances
Exclusive: Krissann Barretto to get married to Nathan Karamchandani; talks about wedding plans 845744
Exclusive: Krissann Barretto talks about her marriage plans
Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte actor Milind Safai passes away at 53 845739
Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte actor Milind Safai passes away at 53
Shah Rukh Khan's JAWAN to screen at the world's largest IMAX screen at Stuttgart, Germany 845745
Shah Rukh Khan’s JAWAN to screen at the world’s largest IMAX screen at Stuttgart, Germany
Imlie Spoiler: Atharva in shock on seeing Rana Villa on fire 845742
Imlie Spoiler: Atharva in shock on seeing Rana Villa on fire
Read Latest News