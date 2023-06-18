“We do it in style”, Avneet Kaur and Nawazuddin Siddiqui show up in swag

Avneet Kaur, the popular television actress, is set to make her Bollywood debut in the much-anticipated film “Tiku Weds Sheru.” This exciting opportunity comes with the backing of renowned actress Kangana Ranaut, who has recognized Avneet’s talent and potential.

Emotions ran high during the trailer launch as Avneet expressed her heartfelt gratitude, highlighting the hard work and dedication she has poured into her debut project, earlier.

With her captivating performances and undeniable charm, Avneet has already won the hearts of millions of fans. Now, as she transitions from television to the silver screen, all eyes are on Avneet as she embarks on this new chapter of her acting career. With Kangana Ranaut’s support, “Tiku Weds Sheru” promises to be a captivating film that will showcase Avneet’s talent to a wider audience. As anticipation builds, fans eagerly await the release of this promising debut, which is sure to be a memorable milestone in Avneet Kaur’s journey.

Avneet Kaur drops unseen video with Nawazuddin Siddiqui

In the video, we can see the duo getting candid with each other. The two can be seen talking about the struggles of becoming an actor, and the auditioning process. Sharing the video, Avneet Kaur wrote, “rest assured whatever we do, we do it in style, stay tuned to find out! 😌

#TikuWedsSheruOnPrime, June 23”

Check out below-