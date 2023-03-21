Avneet Kaur, the Mardaani continues to be relevant with her everyday posts on social media. Whether it’s her fashion, or it is her fun reels or just updates about her upcoming work, Avneet Kaur has always kept her fans hooked to her Instagram profile. Owing to that, the actress has taken it to her social media handle to share a video showcasing a fun moment that she had with her girl squad at a posh restaurant.

In the video, we can see Avneet Kaur with her friends sitting at the restaurant table. The diva can be seen in a pretty lilac cutout crop top. She teamed it with a floral mini skirt. The actress decked it up with sleek ponytail, minimal eye makeup look and nude lips. Her friends on the other hand can be seen in their casuals too.

Kaur speaks of how her friends react when a cute guy checks her out at a public place. We can see her two friends spamming Avneet Kaur’s phone, and Avneet Kaur gets all boggled with text messages from her friends. Well, that’s something every girl can relate to for we all do it with her our gal pals.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “I mean guys chill out 😅 @salonidaini_ @krupalakhanii.16” Here take a look at the video-

On the work front, Avneet Kaur is currently busy with her upcoming movie flick Tiku Weds Sheru. The movie also features Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The movie is banked by Manikarnika Films, which is owned by Kangana Ranaut. The movie shall soon hit the screens; and we are direly waiting