AFK Gaming launches its marketing and PR vertical Max Level

Leading gaming and esports media company AFK Gaming has announced the launch of its marketing and PR vertical, Max Level.

AFK Gaming has been at the forefront of the Indian gaming and esports industry for over a decade. Apart from its platform providing the latest updates from the industry, the brand also offered bespoke B2B services to brands looking to connect with gaming and esports audiences. With the addition of PR and communications services added to its list, the entire B2B operations will now function under the banner of Max Level.

The team behind Max Level has earlier worked and provided services for noted brands including NODWIN Gaming, Loco, ESL Faceit Group, ASUS ROG, HyperX, BenQ ZOWIE, The Saudi Esports Federation, Jio Games, Jet Skyesports, The Esports Club, TVS among others.

Siddharth Nayyar, the co-founder and CRO of AFK Gaming, will be heading Max Level.

Says he, “Our team has been a part of the global esports ecosystem since 2012 in various capacities – esports players, team owners, brand managers, tournament organizers, and content creators. With Max Level, we want to offer our knowledge and learnings of more than a decade in the form of various services to brands that are looking to engage with a gaming and esports audience across the globe. We look forward to the continued support of our existing clients and partners and to forging new relationships going forward!”

Headquartered in Noida, India, Max Level provides gaming and esports brands an array of services including campaign management, IP building, content production, video editing, consultancy, social media marketing, influencer programs with the recent addition being public relations and communications as well.