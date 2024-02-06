Bali- Australia: Inside Shagufta Iqbal Aka Xyaa’s Wanderlust Diaries

The gaming community is expanding massively across the globe, and so does gamers. Just like that, Shagufta Iqbal rose to fame and is known by her stage name, Xyaa Live. She is one of the popular Indian gamers. She is known for her gaming live on YouTube. She has massive subscribers on her channel. Her skillful gaming earned her many accolades and money. And she loves to live her life to the fullest. The wanderlust gamers have traveled to different parts of the world. And here, take a look.

1) Bali, Indonesia

Enjoying the beauty of blissful Bali, Xyaa Live can be seen posing in the perfect blue water pool. The clouds and skies with green background treat our eyes. Undoubtedly a beautiful place to visit.

2) Great Barrier Reef, Australia

A thriller ride in Australia’s seawater is something everyone dreams about, but Xyaa Live is living it. This is a memory for a lifetime. The gamer also enjoyed underwater activities.

3) Sydney Opera House

This Opera House of Sydney is very famous. Do you see the beautiful architecture and the pure water? Undoubtedly, it is a place to visit once in a lifetime.

4) Gangtok, Sikkim

The Indian gamer also enjoyed the beautiful greenery of Sikkim in India. A small walk in such an environment can uplift anyone’s mood. Don’t you agree?

