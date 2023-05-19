Big News: Krafton's BGMI game is back in India 10 months after suspension, deets inside

Krafton's BGMI game is one of the most popular and admired games that we have had and well, when it comes to popularity quotient, very few can actually defeat its craze. The game is finally back after a suspension of 10 months

Big news and update coming in for all gamers. Krafton’s popular battle royale game Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is all set to make a comeback to India after nearly 10 long months ever since it was suspended from Google Play and Apple App Store after a Government order. Not just that, this also makes BGMI the first app ever to make a comeback in the market among the 300-odd apps that were banned by the Government in the past couple of years.

Following this, an official statement was issued by Krafton. Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO, KRAFTON, Inc. India, says

“We are highly grateful to the Indian authorities for allowing us to resume operations of BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI). We would like to extend our gratitude to our Indian gaming community for their support and patience over the past few months. We are excited to announce that BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA will be available for download soon and we cannot wait to welcome you back to our platform. We believe in the power of gaming to bring people together and create unforgettable experiences. We are committed to delivering exceptional products and services to our users in India and beyond, and we look forward to continuing our journey with you.”

He further adds, “At KRAFTON, Inc., we are deeply committed to the Indian gaming ecosystem. Our approach has always been India-first, which serves as the foundation of all our efforts. We believe in investing in the Indian gaming industry and contributing to building a vibrant ecosystem that fosters growth and innovation. To achieve our mission, we aim to augment technology developments in India by collaborating with local developers and promoting the use of cutting-edge technologies. We also recognize the importance of providing skilling and employment opportunities for Indian talent, which can help them nurture their skill set and thrive in the industry.”

We are very humbled by the love we have received for BGMI in less than two years of launching it in the country. The title achieved a remarkable milestone by surpassing 100 million cumulative users shortly after a year of its launch. Since its inception, BGMI has contributed significantly to building a robust Esports ecosystem in the country by providing India-centric events and content. BGMI made history by becoming the first Esports event to be broadcast on mainstream television attracting 24 million concurrent viewers and a total of 200 million viewers.”

Vibhor Kukreti, Head Government Affairs, KRAFTON, Inc. India says, “We would like to express our deep appreciation and gratitude to the authorities for permitting us to restart the operations of BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI). KRAFTON, Inc. is a responsible South Korean organization that abides by the law and has put in place several measures to ensure compliance with all applicable regulations. We work tirelessly to ensure that India takes the lead in this domain by embracing innovative practices in collaboration with the gaming ecosystem to support, sustain and promote its growth.

We strongly encourage our users to prioritize their well-being and follow responsible gaming practices. We are committed to providing a safe and enjoyable experience for our players and believe that by promoting responsible gaming, we can contribute to a healthier gaming culture, where players can enjoy themselves while still taking care of their overall well-being. We want to thank all our fans for their unwavering support, and we want them to know that we are fully committed to bringing BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA back to them soon. Their continued support means a lot to us, and we promise to keep working hard to ensure that they have the best possible gaming experience.”