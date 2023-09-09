"Free Fire" makes a comeback: Gamers, brace for an epic battle

Garena’s triumphant return of Free Fire to the Indian gaming scene has generated widespread excitement among both casual and dedicated gamers. Following its ban last year, the reintroduction of the popular battle royale game marks a significant turning point in the industry’s landscape, particularly in contrast to its fierce competitor, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), a localized version of PUBG.

Free Fire’s impressive global download numbers speak volumes about its popularity. In January 2022, it stood as the most downloaded mobile game worldwide, amassing a staggering 24 million downloads before its temporary removal from the Indian market. Remarkably, even in June 2023, Free Fire maintains its top position, with nearly 19 million global downloads, with India playing a pivotal role, accounting for 27.9% of these downloads.

Piyush Kumar, the visionary Founder and CEO of Rooter, views the revival of Free Fire and the lifting of BGMI’s ban as a game-changer for the gaming industry. He predicts that both games could collectively reach a remarkable 200 million monthly active users within the next 12 to 18 months, a substantial portion of India’s estimated 600 million gamers, thus echoing the peak engagement levels witnessed in July 2020, as mentioned in exchange4media.

Firasat Durrani, Co-Founder and VP of Operations at Loco, underscores the palpable absence of Free Fire in the dedicated player community. Its consistent high rankings within Loco’s gaming categories highlight its enduring popularity. Its return aligns perfectly with Loco’s mission to provide diverse gaming experiences and contribute to the growth of the Indian gaming industry.

Rohit Agarwal, Founder and Director of Alpha Zegus, places Free Fire among the top three gaming titles in India in terms of popularity and audience base. He anticipates an immediate recovery of around 70% of the original player base, ushering in a swift return of tournaments, sponsorships, and other gaming-related activities to pre-ban levels.

This resurgence holds profound significance for the Indian gaming and esports arena, particularly in light of the 28% GST imposed on real-money gaming (RMG) platforms, which has posed challenges for the industry. Mitesh Gangar, Co-Founder and Director of PlayerzPot, highlights how this tax has burdened small businesses, constraining their ability to allocate funds for advertising and marketing, thereby introducing uncertainty and hurdles to their advertising strategies.

Free Fire and BGMI are instrumental in the Indian gaming ecosystem, invigorating the gaming media industry. Since BGMI’s unban in May, numerous esports tournaments have already been organized, attracting a multitude of brand sponsors and advertisers. Kumar envisions that partnerships will soar to new heights as Free Fire-based esports tournaments gain traction.

The increased ad spend is expected due to Free Fire’s extensive reach and engagement, particularly among Tier 2 and Tier 3 audiences. Additionally, the game holds immense appeal for the Gen Z and Gen Alpha demographics, making it an attractive platform for advertisers, as highlighted by Rohit Agarwal. With the return of Free Fire, content creators are presented with exciting opportunities to expand their fanbase in the gaming realm. Both endemic and non-endemic brands are expected to become more involved, further solidifying Free Fire’s position within the gaming ecosystem, as Animesh Agarwal, Founder and CEO of 8Bit Creatives, observes.

Lokesh Suji, Director of the Esports Federation of India and Vice President of the Asian Esports Federation (AESF), warmly welcomes Free Fire’s return, emphasizing the paramount importance of security and data privacy. Ensuring the welfare of players and enthusiasts is a collective responsibility that upholds the credibility of India’s esports journey.

Durrani adds that Free Fire’s relaunch includes integrated security solutions for the gaming ecosystem, such as parental supervision, gameplay limitations, and reminders for breaks, all aimed at promoting a safe and healthy gaming experience.

In conclusion, experts unanimously agree that Free Fire’s comeback to the Indian gaming market presents enticing opportunities for advertising and branding across all stakeholders, promising a bright future for advertising and branding within India’s dynamic gaming landscape.