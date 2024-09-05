Grudge: A game-changing feature in the Battle Royale genre debuts with Indus

In the ever-evolving landscape of Battle Royale (BR) games, innovation is the key to standing out. SuperGaming’s Indus, the made-in-India-for-the-world battle royale which recently entered Open Beta, is raising the bar within the BR genre with its newest feature – Grudge.

Have you ever experienced that surge of frustration when someone kills you in a game, only to taunt you with gloating on an open mic or t-bagging? We have all wished for a chance to get back at them and settle the score. The developers behind Indus understand this sentiment intimately, having faced it themselves in competitive gaming. This is where the state-of-the-art revenge mechanic ‘Grudge’ comes into play.

Indus BR accounts for such rivalries by matchmaking the counterparts in the same lobby and provides assistance in game to attain resolution. With Grudge, Indus is set to redefine how players interact, compete, and immerse themselves in the fight for survival and honour.

Hunter vs. Defender: A New Dimension of Gameplay

The Grudge system introduces two primary roles for players: Hunter and Defender. A player or squad can assume either role, or both, during a match, with each role offering distinct gameplay experiences. The Hunter is assisted by the game’s system to track and confront their nemesis, while the Defender is notified of the impending threat, setting the stage for intense, strategic confrontations.

Hunter: As a Hunter , players receive various assists to track and engage their target. The first assist comes in the form of an Ejection Notification, which alerts the Hunter when their target ejects from the starting flight. This notification sets the tone for the rest of the game, giving players the choice to pursue their Grudge from the very start or treat it as a mid-game objective.

Defender: On the flip side, the Defender receives alerts that signal the proximity of the Hunter. This system doesn’t hand out precise locations but instead offers clues, ensuring that both roles remain on edge, adding an element of suspense and strategy.

The Essence of Grudge: Elevating Personal Vendettas

At its core, Grudge is designed to give players the option to engage in personal vendettas within the world of Indus. It’s a system that acknowledges and amplifies the intrinsic rewards of outplaying opponents—revenge, domination, and the thrill of one-upmanship. Traditionally, these motivations were driven by personal effort and skill improvement. With Grudge, Indus integrates these elements directly into the game’s mechanics.

Grudge allows players to declare a vendetta against an opponent or a squad with the press of a button, making it a seamless addition to the gameplay without disrupting the core BR loop. This feature isn’t just an optional luxury; it’s a defining aspect of Indus’s identity, offering more agency to players with minimal interaction.

Seamless integration with the BR experience

One of Grudge’s most impressive aspects is how it integrates with the existing BR framework without disrupting the game’s flow. All interactions related to Grudge occur outside the core game loop, appearing as part of the UI flow that guides players in and out of BR sessions. This ensures that the feature enhances, rather than interrupts, the genre’s fast-paced, high-stakes nature.

The system’s assists, such as Zone Telegraphing and Vicinity Tracker, further ensure that the Grudge mechanic is both crisp and scalable. Zone Telegraphing provides the Hunter with a general area on the map where their target might be, while the Vicinity Tracker alerts the Defender when the Hunter is nearby. These tools keep the game dynamic, allowing for various strategies and tactics to unfold as players engage in their vendettas.

GRUDGE CHIBI EXPLAINER

GRUDGE WARS: The Ultimate Esports Tournament of Rivalries and Glory

As Indus continues to push the boundaries of the Battle Royale genre, the Grudge Wars tournament organized by SuperGaming offers players a chance to elevate their in-game rivalries to new heights. This tournament, which is currently underway, is designed as a proving ground for those seeking glory and revenge on the battlefield of Virlok. With a staggering ₹10,00,000 cash prize pool up for grabs, players have been competing in weekly qualifiers, culminating in a grand finale where the top 15 Pro and Challenger teams will battle it out in a Best of 7 series on September 20. Alongside the intense competition among the pro players, those climbing the ranks also get a chance to earn winnings, making the tournament rewarding for participants at all levels. Whether you’re vying for supremacy in the Pro League or fighting your way through the Challengers League, the stakes have never been higher.

