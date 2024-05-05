Kani Gaming aka Kanika Bisht keeps it Cool and Casual in an Off-shoulder Black Top and Denim Mini Skirt, Embracing Staycation Vibes in Dehradun!

Kanika Bisht, known as Kani Gaming, is a renowned Indian female gamer. She is well-known for her YouTube live gaming streams. Fans enjoy seeing her play games like BGMI and PUBG. Kani Gaming is the name of the gamer’s channel, and she frequently goes live gaming. She enjoys not just gaming but also traveling. This time, the diva enjoys her holiday in Dehradun, which offers beautiful surroundings. She also casually shared photos of herself with Dehradun beauty. Let’s glance below.

Kanika Bisht’s Casual Fashion Appearance-

Kanika Bisht looked stunning in her recent Instagram photos, wearing an off-shoulder black elastic midriff crop top with puffed sleeves and a waistline. She styled the colorful bodice with a beautiful light blue denim mini skirt. The diva flawlessly blends classic and trendy fashions in her skirt and top. Kanika rocked her vibe in this beautiful attire and flaunted her jaw-dropping curves, making us fall for her.

Kanika’s Glam Appearance-

Indian Gamer keeps her appearance on point with the golden hoop earrings. The diva had her hair middle-parted and open to complement her casual style. The diva perfected her look with minimal makeup, blushy cheeks, and pink lips. In the pictures, she soaks herself in the sunshine and flaunts her alluring beauty in a casual outfit. She also shares a video showcasing Dehradun’s natural beauty and flaunts her beauty by flicking her hair in the air.

