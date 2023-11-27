Indian Gamers Sharkshe And Kanika Bisht Are True Saree Lover, Sneak Peek

If you are an Indian girl, then no matter what field you are working in, whether a doctor, actor, engineer, soldier, or a gamer, you will have a separate love for traditional drape saree. And so it is the same for the top gamers Sharkshe and Kanika Bisht, who prove to be true saree lovers with their glam. Let’s have a look below.

Sharkshe’s Black Saree Look

The stunning Shakshi Shetty, also known as Sharkshe, embraces her boldness in the traditional drape saree. The diva wore a black saree with shimmery sequin stripes paired with a plunging neckline slip blouse. She keeps her glam minimal with the diamond-embellished choker necklace. Her open hairstyle, bold eyes, and nude lips complement her appearance.

Kanika Bisht Satin Saree Look

The stunning Kanika is one of the popular gamers. The diva dons a satin black and red saree with shimmery sequin lace paired with a black shimmery plunging blouse. She looks stylish in the stunning saree style. She adds a sparkling touch with the diamond-embellished choker necklace, earrings, and bangles. She looks stunning with bold eyes, dark red lips, and an open hairstyle. Her big bindi gives her desi charm.

Whose saree style did you like? Drop your views in the comments box below.