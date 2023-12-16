In Photos: Gamer Sharkshe’s Unbound Love For Sarees

Shakshi Shetty, better known by her stage name Sharkshe, is one of the most famous games in the town. She has garnered massive love from the audience with her amazing gaming skills. Apart from the diva keeps buzzing with her social media presence. With her Instagram feed, we noticed her unbound love for sarees. Let’s take a look below.

1) Peach Pink Saree

Sharkshe brings a trendy, simple saree style in the beautiful peach-pink saree. The simple saree with the ruffle pattern looks attractive. She pairs her sheer saree with a slip-sleeved white blouse. The butterfly neckline accentuates her jaw-dropping collarbones. With bold lips and a choker necklace, she completes her glam. In the striking moments, Sharkshe poses, showcasing her picturesque figure and making fans swoon.

2) Black Saree

The stunning Sharkshe revives six-yard saree elegance in the stylish sequin saree. She pairs the beautiful shimmery saree with the bold slip blouse, making a jaw-dropping traditional appearance. The diva opts for a diamond choker necklace to add an extra dose of glamour. Her open hairstyle, bold eye makeup, nude lips, and diamond bindi elevate her charm. The gamer spreads her charm in a six-yard saree in striking poses in the photos.

Did you like Sharkshe’s unbound love for sarees? Drop your views in the comments box.