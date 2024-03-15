Shagufta Iqbal Adds an Imaginative Character Into The Real World In A Grey And Green Bodysuit; Check Now!

Gamers and the gaming community are both rapidly growing throughout the world. Shagufta Iqbal became well-known overnight and went by the stage name Xyaa Live. She is a prominent Indian gamer and is well-known on YouTube for her live gaming. Her channel has a huge number of subscribers. She received numerous awards and financial gain for her deft gaming. She also enjoys living each day to the fullest and always gives the audience glimpses of her moments. Today, the gamer opted for an imaginative character in her real life as she appeared in a grey and green bodysuit.

Shagufta Iqbal’s Imaginative Character Appearance-

On Instagram, Xyaa Live uploaded a picture series in a grey and green suit. The diva opts for a Viber Valorant character as she appears in a grey, gold, and pistachio green high round neckline, full sleeves, and textured body-fitted bodycon suit. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted wavy hairstyle. The diva applied minimal makeup with red creamy lips. In the pictures, she sits and flaunts herself with a gun. She copied Ditto from her hair details to the outfit.

She captioned her post, “Adding life to imaginations that are beyond reality🤩.”

What is your reaction to her Imaginative avatar?