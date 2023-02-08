Ever since the boost in the year 2020, Gaming has become a new interest of people all over the globe. And so this year, too, is a bumper year for games enthusiasts. Even a hater of games became a games addict during the pandemic and still continues to be, which challenges the gaming world to produce new and impactful games. And here we bring you some amazing games to play in 2023.

1) Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

You can play this game on PS5. It is one of the most exclusive and popular games from the very famous superhero, Spider-Man. What’s new with this version of the game is that you will be able to play as both Peter Parker and Miles of the web-slinger. And they chase the new villains Kraven the Hunter and Venom. In addition, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-verse is also slated to release in theatres in June of this year.

2) The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

This is available on Switch. It is a direct sequel to the generation’s best game, The Legend of Zelda. It is set to build a groundbreaking sandbox to unlock the world of Breath of the Wild’s Hyrule, which is like a totally different world in the skies. In addition, the Tears of the Kingdom might ensure the company’s most successful game.

3) Final Fantasy XVI

Again you can play this on PS5. It will be a blockbuster year for Fantasy fans. Two titles will surprise the users. But Final Fantasy is the most hyped one. As per the prediction, it is a single-player, real-time action game. And you hear the battle director’s credit includes Devil May Cry and the criminally underrated Dragon’s Dogma, so it’s definitely going to be nice.

