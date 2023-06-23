ADVERTISEMENT
Epic Game Store Brings Free Games This June 29; Check Out

It's a season of free games, and now Epic Games Stores is revealing the new free games for the users this June 29; check out the list in the article below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
23 Jun,2023 20:58:18
Yet another gaming platform is treating gamers and players with free games. The Epic Games Store brings free games for users this June 29. The platform always announces the free game offer a week prior. However, there is still time for June 29, so let’s check out games that you can play now.

Users will be able to play the game The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos from June 29. While in the meantime, you can play free games like Idle Champions Of The Forgotten Realms and Hunter: Call of the Wild. Both games are available to play from today onwards till June 29. And on the 29th, it will be replaced by The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos.

The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos will be free on the platform for users from June 29 to July 6. It is a fantasy RPG with a sharp sense of humor. The loyal fans of the genre are going to enjoy it thoroughly. In addition, the game has mixed reviews from the critics.

Undoubtedly, you are excited about the new release and can’t wait for June 29. However, you can enjoy the suggested games in the meantime and later share your experience with them.

So, are you excited for the new games? Please share with us. Follow IMWBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

