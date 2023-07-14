LOCO AND MOBIES PARTNER TO BRING THE FIRST MOBILE GAMING AWARDS TO INDIAN AUDIENCES

Loco, the world’s leading independent esports and live-streaming platform, is proud to announce its partnership with The Mobile Gaming Awards (Mobies) as the exclusive regional broadcaster for the highly anticipated Mobies awards ceremony. Founded by the esteemed team behind Esports Awards, Mobies is set to host its inaugural ceremony on July 14, 2023, in Los Angeles, California.

With its extensive reach and unparalleled expertise in the mobile gaming and esports arena, Loco has been chosen as the preferred platform to deliver the live event to the vast and passionate mobile gaming audience. As the exclusive regional broadcaster, Loco will bring the excitement of the Mobies ceremony directly to the screens of gaming enthusiasts across India.

In addition to the live broadcast of the event, Loco is excited to announce a special fan watch party hosted by S8ul Sid featuring Soul Goblin, one of the esteemed nominees for the Mobile Esports Player of the Year award, along with the s8ul clan, will gather together on Loco to create a unique and engaging experience for fans. This watch party will serve as an opportunity for fans to join their favorite players in celebrating the achievements of mobile gaming on the world stage.

Animesh Aggarwal (8Bit_Thug), co-founder S8ul, joins the prestigious awards show in Los Angeles alongside Naman Mathur (Mortal), adding to the anticipation and excitement surrounding the event. Fans can also look forward to a special live broadcast on Loco, where 8Bit_Thug will provide an exclusive glimpse of the live action, giving fans an immersive experience and bringing them closer to the electrifying atmosphere of the awards show.

The Mobile Gaming Awards, also known as Mobies, has quickly gained a reputation as a prestigious awards organization dedicated to honoring excellence in mobile gaming. This year’s ceremony, taking place in Los Angeles, will mark the beginning of an annual tradition celebrating the outstanding contributions of mobile gamers and creators.

Solenne Larange, Marketing Director of the Esports Awards, commented “We are absolutely delighted to see the incredible success and traction the Mobies is gaining. It’s exactly what we set out to achieve with Matt, and we couldn’t be happier with the results so far. We’re proud to provide the mobile industry with the recognition it deserves, and cannot wait to see you all there at the inaugural Mobies!”

“We are delighted to partner with Mobies as the exclusive regional broadcaster for their inaugural awards ceremony.” said Joanesca Machado, AVP Marketing and Communications at Loco. “Loco is uniquely positioned to leverage its existing base of highly engaged audiences and robust community to create excitement and drive engagement for the awards. Our commitment at Loco to the Indian gaming community aligns perfectly with Mobies’ mission to recognize and celebrate the achievements of mobile gamers and creators.”

Viewers can tune in to Loco to catch all the thrilling moments from the event and join in the celebration of India’s gaming prowess on the global stage.