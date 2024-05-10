OMEN VALORANT Challengers South Asia 2024: Split 1 – Cup 2 Grand Finals to Be Hosted in Vegas Mall Dwarka in Delhi

Leading gaming and esports media company NODWIN Gaming and renowned video game publisher Riot Games has announced that the upcoming OMEN VALORANT Challengers South Asia 2024: Split 1 – Cup 2 LAN Finals will be hosted in Delhi. This announcement follows the successful conclusion of Cup 1 in Pune.

The decision to host the finals in Delhi is part of a strategic effort to expose a broad audience to high-stakes esports competition, capitalizing on the region’s rising enthusiasm for esports. The inaugural Cup of the OMEN VALORANT Challengers South Asia 2024: Split 1 successfully captured significant attention, drawing an impressive crowd of over 25,000 attendees who watched the champions being crowned at the venue. The event also enjoyed robust online engagement, accumulating more than 700,000 views and more than 100,000 hours of gameplay streamed across various digital platforms. OMEN by HP served as the tournament’s title partner and Philips as the styling partner.

OMEN VALORANT Challengers South Asia 2024: Split 1 – Cup 2 Finals will be held on 18th and 19th May, featuring the top 4 teams, True Rippers, Revenant Esports, MLT Esports and GrayFox Esports battling it on LAN in Vegas Mall, Dwarka in Delhi. The event will be live streamed on NODWIN Gaming’s YouTube channel. Like Cup 1, the grand finals will be a LAN event aimed at providing a thrilling esports experience to the attendees.

Akshat Rathee, Co-Founder and Managing Director of NODWIN Gaming, commented on the choice of Delhi, “The successful completion of the Split 1 is a testament to the growing popularity of esports in the region. We are excited to host Cup 2 Grand Finals in Delhi and aim to provide fans in the region a top notch esports competition where the best teams from across regions compete for the championship title. I would like to sincerely thank our partners for their continued support and for sharing our vision to elevate esports in the region.”

Sukamal Pegu, Esports Lead, India & South Asia, Riot Games, said “The OMEN VCSA is an important platform for us to identify top VALORANT Esports talent from India and showcase them. This year we have seen the competition get more intense with international athletes such as SK Rossi playing in the circuit, giving the fans non-stop entertainment and excitement. The Delhi event will be a cracker!”

Arun Rajappa, Country Manager, India & South Asia, Riot Games, said “We are absolutely elated by the support and enthusiasm that the fans, players and teams of the region have shown to VALORANT. After an exciting Cup 1, we are thrilled to bring Cup 2 to Delhi. We are committed to the growth of esports in the region by fostering the ecosystem and providing more opportunities to fans and players alike.”

This announcement coincides with the conclusion of the VCT Game Changers South Asia Split 1, also hosted by NODWIN Gaming, where MLT Esports was victorious. This tournament is part of a broader initiative to promote inclusivity and provide competitive opportunities for women and other marginalized genders within the VALORANT community.

The Delhi grand finals promise to be a highlight for the VALORANT esports community, offering another chapter of high-level competition in the region.

