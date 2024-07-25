Pickleball: GCC to be the first stop in PWR World Series

The world’s fastest-growing sport announces a superstar global league with the creation of the Pickleball World Rankings (PWR), PWR World Series and PWR World Tour -USD 15 Million in prize money for the PWR World Tour -USD 1.5 Million for the GCC stop in PWR World Series

Pickleball, widely regarded as the world’s fastest growing sport, announces the launch of the new Pickleball World Rankings (PWR), the PWR World Series and the PWR World Tour. In a powerful evening of announcements for the sport, the GCC was also named as the region that will host the first PWR World Series in March 2025. This exciting news is backed by Pickleball League Asia Private Limited in partnership with The Times Group at a time when the sport is experiencing an unprecedented surge in popularity worldwide.

PWR will bring together regional bodies under one unified structure to enhance sports governance and future longevity. The announcement was made by PWR, The Times Group, colleagues from international Pickleball bodies and some of the world’s top players, including women’s world number 1 on APP Tour, Megan Fudge DeHeart.

Pranav Kohli, CEO and Founder of PWR said: “Pickleball originated from relatively humble beginnings in the backyards of America in the sixties, and has now become one of the most exciting sports enjoyed by millions around the world. It is with great honour to be part of the creation of Pickleball World Rankings, PWR World Series and PWR World Tour and we are delighted to be the team taking Pickleball to the next level both on and off the court.”

He continues, “We will be offering USD $15 Million in prize money for the PWR World Tour and USD

$1.5 Million for the GCC stop in PWR World Series. This is the highest prize money ever offered in the

sport! It is my hope that existing stars and the champions of the future from the United States and all

around the world can rise through the rankings and reach their full potential, all in front of millions of

followers globally.”

He concluded, “It is no coincidence that we selected the GCC as the location for this announcement and

we are thrilled to confirm that our first PWR World Series – in a grand style will be hosted in the region.

The ambition and visionary leadership within the region and the positive pace of societal change is in step

with the growth of the sport and we are confident that the sport will enjoy a bright future here,”

Vineet Jain, Managing Director of The Times Group said: “The Times Group is proud to be an anchor

investor in PWR, a path breaking initiative that unifies the global pickleball community. Times Group is

known for its innovation and its ability to be ahead of the curve in every one of its initiatives. We are happy

that PWR is bringing the PWR Rankings, PWR tour and PWR World Series, and we really hope that this further accelerates growth of Pickleball globally. I personally believe that Pickleball will overtake Tennis in

terms of participation in near future. PWR is a platform that will empower players from every corner of

the globe to compete, excel, and showcase their talents on an international stage.”

Pickleball is already a worldwide sensation, enjoyed by celebrity fans such as Bill Gates, Elon Musk, and

Taylor Swift. It is the fastest-growing sport in the USA and is now on its way to becoming the fastestgrowing sport in the world.

Notes to Editor:

The new ecosystem comprises a few elements, each working together to promote excellence in the profession:

Pickleball World Rankings: PWR is a unified global ranking system that allows a defined path for

pickleball players to earn points and improve their rankings. It will enable players to accumulate points

and qualify for the PWR World Series through the PWR World Tour in different regions. Different tiers

of PWR events – PWR100, PWR 200, PWR 400, PWR700, PWR1000 and PWR2000 – are similar to

ATP and WTA tournaments in tennis.

PWR World Series: Similar to the Grand Slam events in tennis, these marquee events will begin in

March 2025, with six major tournaments, including one in the GCC region. In the first year, the PWR

World Series will comprise 64 players in the individual format and six teams of four players

each, from the US and the rest of the world.

PWR World Tour: This consists of various tours worldwide where players compete to earn PWR points

and qualify for the PWR World Series. Examples include the PWR CPA Pro Tour and the PWR China

Collegiate Pickleball Tour.

Pickleball League Asia Private Limited is the parent company behind PWR IPs.