S8UL expands its regional footprint in India as it onboards Kerala’s popular gamer Kaztro Gaming

In a major move for Indian esports, Muhammed Ramees MP, widely known as Kaztro Gaming, has joined S8UL, India’s leading esports and gaming organization. Hailing from Kerala, Kaztro is a beloved gaming creator. Leveraging Kaztro’s massive following and his ability to connect with fans through relatable and compelling content, this collaboration is set to inspire a new generation of gamers and content creators, particularly from regions previously underrepresented in the gaming narrative.

Originating from Kerala, Kaztro brings not only a massive following but an incredible regional pull which will allow S8UL to tap into more nuanced ways of storytelling and community engagement.

Lokesh Jain aka 8Bit Goldy, Co-Founder of S8UL, expressed his enthusiasm by sharing “Since his early days in Kerala, Kaztro has captivated the gaming world with his infectious energy and sharp gaming acumen. His talent in creating flavourful content that is timeless, coupled with his tremendous regional penetration, will open up new avenues for diverse content creation and add more depth to S8UL’s already vibrant roster of top creators from the country.”

He is known to swiftly captivate his audience with unique editing, engaging content, and energetic live streams. His YouTube channel now boasts 1.42 million subscribers and over 1,500 videos where he mainly makes content around BGMI, GTA Roleplay and PC Gaming. His second channel, Kaztro Vlogs, further showcases his multifaceted persona, attracting 858K subscribers who tune in for a glimpse into the life of the gaming sensation. Kaztro’s insights into game mechanics and his notable presence at various gaming events have solidified his status as a key influencer in the esports world.

He shared, “Joining S8UL isn’t just a pivotal step in my career; it’s a gateway to inspire and lead within the content creation space in India, allowing me to connect with a broader segment of the Indian gaming community—a feat not possible without the support of S8UL. I’m determined to make the most of this opportunity.”

Kaztro epitomizes the quintessential ‘zero to hero’ narrative in the domain of gaming. Juggling between academic pursuits in ethical hacking and career in content creation, Kaztro started his gaming journey on YouTube on March 19, 2020 as he switched from a technology focused channel to gaming content. Operating from a modest hostel setup, his resourcefulness and dedication were evident as he navigated the complexities of this shift.