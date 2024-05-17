Super Gaming Reveals Nationwide Grassroots Indus Battle Royale Esports Tournament Series With Rs. 5,50,000 Prize Pool

● Indus Battle Royale is developed by Pune-based SuperGaming, makers of MaskGun, Battle Stars, and Silly Royale

● Dubbed Indus Inferno, budding and first-time esports enthusiasts are invited to build their career in esports from the ground up by participating in the Indus Inferno

● India’s top esports owners will be at the finale to scout player talent to kickstart their career in gaming and esports

Made-in-India battle royale Indus is hosting its first ever series of nationwide grassroots esports tournaments dubbed Indus Inferno. This is SuperGaming’s summer special of tournaments with prizes and bragging rights on the line — but most importantly: a chance for players to experience Indus at the highest skill level and be the best in India’s first new-generation battle royale.

Created by award-winning Pune-based developer SuperGaming, Indus is an Indo-Futuristic battle royale slated for mobile, PC, and consoles with pre-registrations live on Google Play for Android. Pre-registrations for the game have crossed 10 million already.

Indus Inferno kicked off with the Regional Scrims featuring a Rs. 50,000 prize pool this week. The scrims were met with immense excitement, with players hailing from multiple cities across India.

The Indus Inferno Finale scheduled to take place on 1st June will feature a lucrative prize pool of Rs. 5,00,000.

Player registration for the Open Qualifiers is now open and will end on 19th May. The Qualifiers are set to run from 20th May to 24th May. It is important to note that only the top 2,000 players from the Inferno in-game Leaderboard will be eligible to register for the qualifiers. The top 10 winning teams from the Open Qualifiers will earn coveted spots in the finale, joining the invited esports teams for an epic showdown. To secure a spot, players can register here.

The following teams have been invited for the Indus Inferno Finale:

● Team Moggers

● Team Redlock

● Team Pushpa

● Destruction of Game

In addition to this, teams of Indus content creators, community members, several esports organizations as well as winners of past playtests will be present for the tournament. There’s a total prize pool of Rs. 5,00,000 with the winners netting Rs. 2,50,000 and the runners-up, third-place, and fourth place getting Rs. 1,00,000, Rs. 75,000, and Rs. 50,000 respectively. The most valuable player will get Rs. 25,000.

More importantly, the finale will feature India’s top esports team owners so Indus’ best players can have face to face opportunities to be scouted for a career in esports playing Indus. These include:

● Godlike Esports

● Revenant Esports

● Orangutan

● Entity Gaming

● Reckoning Esports

● Carnival Gaming

● Chemin Esports

● True Rippers

● Enigma Gaming

● Team Tamilas

● Marcos Gaming

● TWOB

“With Indus Inferno and previous Indus esports tournaments that we’ve been running since last year such as the Indus Invitational and Indus Unchained, we want to lay the foundation for a sustainable esports ecosystem for our community and the nation at large,” says SuperGaming CEO and Co-Founder Roby John. “Having India’s best esports team owners at the finale is our small way of making that happen.”

SuperGaming is also going to have exclusive rewards, developer panels, and more, so head on over to the official Indus Discord server for all the details.

Players will be able to share their thoughts on various aspects of the game and impact the direction of how SuperGaming crafts its most ambitious title yet through this official esports tournament.

This is inline with how SuperGaming has crafted its biggest hits — MaskGun and Silly Royale. Popular multiplayer shooter MaskGun has amassed over 80 million players since its launch with a relentless focus on putting its players first leading to some of its biggest community members featuring in-game as well as celebrating India-specific events like Diwali.

How to Get Indus Beta Keys

Sign up on the official Indus Beta key site — indusbeta.com to get on the waitlist. On receiving an Indus Beta key, redeem it on indusbeta.com.

In addition to this, keys are being distributed by content creators and influencers that are a part of Indus’ creator program, Indus Insiders. You can get your keys by checking out their content:

