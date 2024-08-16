SuperGaming’s Indus Battle Royale Enters Open Beta

SuperGaming, India’s leading game developer has announced that the open beta for its highly anticipated made-in-India-for-the-world battle royale, Indus, is officially live. This milestone has opened the doors for players to test and experience the indo futuristic universe of Indus in its exciting facets.

A unique feature debuting with open beta is the Grudge System which introduces revenge as a gameplay mechanism. The Grudge System comes into play when a player is eliminated by another player during a match; they are given an option to declare a Grudge against their slayer. By doing so, the system preferentially puts the two players together in future matches, creating an opportunity for redemption and payback. Successfully eliminating the player who previously defeated them will earn players valuable rewards, including exclusive cosmetics and other in-game goodies.

Sharing his excitement on the open beta announcement, Roby John, Co-founder and CEO of SuperGaming expressed, “With the launch of the open beta for Indus Battle Royale, we are looking forward to welcoming a broader audience to experience the game. This phase is a vital part of our development as it allows us to gather feedback from a wider player base beyond our closed beta group. Players and community play an active role in shaping the future of Indus; With the open beta, we have also introduced our latest feature Grudge, which brings an innovative twist to the gameplay and we can’t wait for our players to engage with it. Our aim is to deliver a world-class gaming experience, built by its community for its community.”

Since entering closed beta, the game has undergone a number of improvements to provide a better and optimized gaming experience. With over 12 million pre-registrations on the Google Play Store, Indus Battle Royale is available for pre-order on iOS via the App Store.

How to get access to Open Beta for Indus

●For Android users: To join the open beta testing, Android users can simply head over to the Google Play Store and download Indus Battle Royale or download the game via the link provided here.

●For iOS users: To access the beta version of Indus Battle Royale, iOS users can download the Testflight app from the App store. Once installed, follow the invitation link provided here. Tap the “Install” button to download and install the beta version of Indus on your device.

Additionally, SuperGaming is also introducing a limited-period pre-launch battle pass for Indus, priced at 150 Indus Credits, one of the in-game currencies. This limited-time battle pass offers players exclusive rewards, including the Legendary Avatar Heena, inspired by real-life athlete Heena Sidhu, as well as attractive skins for your vehicles and weapons.

Alongside the open beta, SuperGaming will also be unveiling the Indus Insiders 2 program. Building on the success of the inaugural Indus Insiders program, this initiative invites passionate content creators and community members to help build Indus reach new heights. Indus Insiders 2 offers participants exclusive opportunities to collaborate with the development team, create engaging content, and connect with a dedicated community.

Selected Insiders will receive exclusive in-game rewards, invitations to special events, early access to updates, and direct communication channels with the development team. With this program, SuperGaming aims to deepen the connection between the game and its creator community, ensuring that players are at the heart of the Indus experience.

For more information on Indus and the latest behind-the-scenes updates, visit the YouTube, Discord, Twitter, and Instagram pages, as well as on the official Indus website