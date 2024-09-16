6 Magical Ways To Drape Lehenga ‘Dupatta’ Inspired By Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit is a famous Indian actress known for her fashion choices wherever she goes. We have often seen her wearing a lehenga, and it looks different every time. And if you wonder how, let us tell you: It’s the magic of the style. With each different lehenga, the actress drapes her dupatta differently, creating a masterpiece.

6 Ways To Drape Lehenga Dupatta

1) Royal Look

In this look, Madhuri looked gorgeous in a floral lehenga. However, how she rolled the dupatta in both hands added a royal touch to her simple yet attractive look.

2) Shrug Dupatta

Here, the actress completely transformed a lehenga into a traditional three-piece set. Madhuri pinned her dupatta around her shoulders and hands, giving it a shrug look, and she looked absolutely stunning.

3) Drape Like A Saree

The beautiful white lehenga is undeniably a show-stealer itself. Madhuri styled her ruffle dupatta like a saree pallu, creating a mesmerizing and sophisticated look.

4) Combo Style

Here, Madhuri effortlessly showcased her magical style by draping the dupatta as a saree pallu, and the shrug along with it created a wow moment.

5) The Western Look

Flaunt your western swag in traditional attire, styling your lehenga dupatta and rolling it around the ankles to create a more carefree and cool vibe.

6) The Side Style

Keep it sophisticated and sleek, styling your dupatta on one side and making a wow moment in the traditional lehenga.