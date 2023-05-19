A black bodycon dress paired with stilettos: Swatti Bakshi

Swatti Bakshi, who has been a part of shows like MTV Splitsvilla, Twist Wala Love, Happy Hour and Kya Qasoor Hai Amla Ka, reveals about her fashion and style.

Apart from her impressive acting chops, the actress often grabs eyeballs for her fashion sense. Swatti got in a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com for our fun fashion segment and spoke about her fashion and style.

What is Style for you in one word?

Expression!

Favorite item in your wardrobe

Stilettos

What style makes you feel sexy?

Fitted high-waist denim with a plain white tee. They are comfortable and classic.

Your fashion inspiration

Jennifer Aniston, Priyanka Chopra, and Meghan Markle

What would be your ‘Dressed to Kill’ for a perfect date?

Black bodycon dress paired with stilettos.

Jackets or hats

Hats

Sweatshirts or shirts

Sweatshirts

Indian or western

Both

Jeans or pajama

Jeans

Fav Beachwear Fashion

Anything frilly and breezy in a breathable light fabric, like a sarong skirt with a bikini top.

Fashion advice to fans

Fashion should be an expression of yourself, like art. So, do not copy anyone as they are not “you”, express yourself authentically, and fashion will follow.

