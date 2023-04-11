Young diva Deepti Sadhwani, who featured in TV shows like ‘Tarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashmah’ and hosted the laughter reality show ‘Hasya Samrat’, is a style diva and never fails to make heads turn with her sartorial choices. Deepti got in a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com for our fun fashion segment and spoke about her fashion and style.
What is #ishtyle for you in one word?
How do you carry yourself
Favourite item in your wardrobe…
Blue Denims and white shirt
What style makes you feel sexy?
One that brings out the best in me
Your fashion inspiration
Kylie Jenner
What would be your ‘Dressed to Kill’ for a perfect date?
Black satin dress
Jackets or hats
Jackets
Sweatshirts or shirts
Sweatshirts
Indian or western
Depends upon occasion
Jeans or pyjama
Pyjamas at comfy places
Fav Beachwear Fashion
Bikini with white cover
Fashion advise to fans
Try to break through the ceiling and try creating trends and not following