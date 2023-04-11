Young diva Deepti Sadhwani, who featured in TV shows like ‘Tarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashmah’ and hosted the laughter reality show ‘Hasya Samrat’, is a style diva and never fails to make heads turn with her sartorial choices. Deepti got in a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com for our fun fashion segment and spoke about her fashion and style.

What is #ishtyle for you in one word?

How do you carry yourself

Favourite item in your wardrobe…

Blue Denims and white shirt

What style makes you feel sexy?

One that brings out the best in me

Your fashion inspiration

Kylie Jenner

What would be your ‘Dressed to Kill’ for a perfect date?

Black satin dress

Jackets or hats

Jackets

Sweatshirts or shirts

Sweatshirts

Indian or western

Depends upon occasion

Jeans or pyjama

Pyjamas at comfy places

Fav Beachwear Fashion

Bikini with white cover

Fashion advise to fans

Try to break through the ceiling and try creating trends and not following