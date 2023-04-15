Jennifer Winget the talented and graceful actress has been missing from the television limelight for a while now. She was last seen in Beyhadh 2, wherein her extremely challenging avatar was liked by her fans. However, Jennifer continues to grab all importance, this time on the OTT platform. The actress who has featured in TV shows like Saraswatichandra, Bepannah etc, has had a splendid outing with Code M on the web platform. Jennifer is all grace when it comes to her fashion sense. And that has always been a talking point even though we have not seen much of her in action. Today’s appreciation comes from her style and aura which is matchless in her saree look.

So we present to you the gorgeous beauty of Jennifer Winget in engaging and gorgeous sarees!! She wears all kinds of sarees, but the outcome is always only one kind. The result is that sarees bring out the best of fashion sense in Jennifer Winget.

There was this show Saraswatichandra in which Jennifer was seen wearing amazing ethnic wears, which also included sarees. We have also seen her in various TV shows where she played the ideal bahu, clad in amazing sarees.

She looks pretty when she wears the floral bright coloured sarees.

Check this elegant satin saree with the crushed design blouse. She looks amazing in this.

You can see her Saree Wali Nari look in this black silk saree with orange and golden stripes.

It is a known fact that she experiments a lot with her fashion sense. She sets the internet on fire with her bold and trendy wears. However, when we see her clad in her saree look, we certainly have goosebumps. That’s the aura that Jennifer exudes in this ethnic style.

You can see more of such amazing pictures here.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Wow!! Truly, she looks heavenly in sarees.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.