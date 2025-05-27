Karan Johar Makes History, Reuites Exes Jennifer Winget And Karan Singh Grover On-screen

There is nothing the popular director and producer of Bollywood, Karan Johar, cannot do. With his latest attempt, he created history as the producer turned the impossible into possible by reuniting the popular on-screen Jodi of Jennifer Winget and Karan Singh Grover.

Jennifer Winget and Karan Singh Grover, who were once a couple, are now each other’s exes. After their divorce, the actress didn’t marry again, while Karan is now well settled with his third wife, Bipasha Basu. The couple also has a beautiful daughter named Devi.

Jennifer and Karan were the iconic duo on-screen with their performance together in the show Dill Mill Gaye. Their on-screen chemistry turned into love, and they took wedding vows. However, their marriage failed, and they parted ways after two years. But they were and are still the audience’s favorite Jodi. It was not possible to think about them coming back together again, especially for a project.

However, Karan Johar has done the impossible job as the viewers will get to see Jennifer Winget with Karan Singh Grover on-screen in the upcoming show The Traitors, which will air on the OTT platform Prime Video. The show will be a competitive show, which is likely to contestants who were couples earlier and are now separated, etc.

This great news undoubtedly builds anticipation among fans to watch the iconic duo together and, most importantly, to learn how the duo will feel about each other.