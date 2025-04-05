Avneet Kaur Gets A New Haircut, Flaunts Her Style In A Bodycon Dress- Checkout

Avneet Kaur is a true social media sensation. The actress keeps creating buzz whether talking about her new projects, latest photos, new dresses, or fashion. However, this time, the actress gave herself a fresh look for the summer with a new haircut, making her look even prettier. You must check out her look and take inspiration.

The sensational star got a new hairstyle that is stylish and cool. Avneet had a bouncy hairstyle with cute flicks from both beautiful, defining her facial structure. Overall, the actress is looking prettier with her new haircut. To allow her hairstyle to take center stage, Avneet picked a bodycon dress. The chocolate brown outfit has sleeveless spaghetti sleeves with a figure-hugging fit, highlighting her toned curves.

But wait, that’s not all! Avneet opted for bold red lips, adding glamour and a pop vibe. The winged eyeliner, shiny pink cheeks, and statement heart-shaped earrings perfectly highlighted her stunning looks. The actress embraced her new hair look, posing in striking angles, making one fall for her.

On the work front, Avneet Kaur recently shared behind-the-scenes glimpses from the shooting of her upcoming film Love In Vietnam, which is slated to release in 2025. Apart from Avneet Kaur, the film casts Shantanu Maheshwari and Kha Ngan. This is the first film produced by two countries- Vietnam and India.