Avneet Kaur Slays In Floral White Off-shoulder Dress, Take Cues For Summer Glam

Avneet Kaur is a popular Indian actress and influencer. She is not only known for her performance on-screen but also for her style, which always makes her the talk of the town, just like her recent look. The actress turned total slayer, donning a cute white off-shoulder dress, serving ‘goals’ for summer glam that is unmissable.

The Tiku Weds Sheru actress knows how to strike a perfect balance with her fashion choices. This time, the diva chose a white dress that looked like it was straight out of the vintage trend. The off-shoulder sleeves gave her a jaw-dropping appearance, while the fitting bodice and flowy skirt created an oh-so-breathtaking look.

To elevate her look from an Indian to a French girl, Avneet styled her hair in edgy waves that defined her facial structure. However, the basic makeup with dewy and pink cheeks and pink lips looked super cute. She ditched accessories to allow her look to glow and radiate elegance like always.

Throughout the photos, Avneet Kaur posed, flaunting her French girl vibe in the pretty summer look. Her facial expressions, postures, and cute pout left the onlookers in awe.

Avneet Kaur made her film debut with Tiku Weds Sheru. Later, she appeared in the film Love Ki Arrange Marriage with Sunny Singh. She will next feature alongside Shantanu Maheshwari in the upcoming Indian-Vietnamese film “Love In Vietnam.”